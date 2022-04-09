ENGLEWOOD — The Hermitage Artist Retreat announces four new community programs in May with Hermitage Fellows specializing in music, writing, multimedia, and theater, including an event with Tony Award-nominated playwright Bess Wohl (“Grand Horizons,” “Small Mouth Sounds”).
Most of these programs are presented at outdoor venues throughout Sarasota County as part of the Hermitage’s partnerships with local organizations, including the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast and Bookstore1.
First, “Sounding the Deep: Words and Music Inspired by Nature” features selections of award-winning playwright Jessica Huang’s work focused on the changing climate, as well as contemporary classical composer Scott Lee’s album “Through the Mangrove Tunnels” at 6:30 p.m. on May 6 at Hermitage Beach.
Next, Tony Award-nominated playwright Bess Wohl returns to Sarasota for “Cats Talk Back,” an excerpt from her irreverent and insightful send-up of a fictional talkback with cast members from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, presented at 6:30 p.m. on May 13 at Hermitage Beach.
Then, at 5 p.m. on May 20, Hermitage Fellows DaMaris B. Hill and Kirya Traber read and discuss their evocative work at “Hermitage Poet’s Corner: The Contemporary Word” at the new Bookstore1 location in Downtown Sarasota.
Finally, in “Worlds: A Part,” internationally renowned composer and performer Pauchi Sasaki and acclaimed poet Monica Youn share their words and music at 6 p.m. on May 26 at the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast’s Bay Preserve in Osprey.
“The Hermitage’s May programming speaks to the expansive creative range of our Hermitage Fellows, who are all extraordinary talents in their respective artistic and literary fields,” said Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “We are grateful for our continuing partnerships in the community with the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast and Bookstore1 to help introduce these acclaimed Hermitage Fellows to the local community.”
Hermitage programs like these are free and open to the public with a $5/person registration fee.
Due to capacity limitations and social distancing, registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
PROGRAM DETAILS
• “Sounding the Deep: Words and Music Inspired by Nature” with Hermitage Fellows Jessica Huang and Scott Lee, at 6:30 p.m. May 6
Huang, an award-winning playwright whose theatrical work explores the prospect of a future impacted by the world’s changing climate, shares selections of her latest work surrounded by the fragile beauty of Florida’s coastline.
Contemporary classical composer Scott Lee grew up exploring that coastline near Weedon Island — a magical and mysterious place that has helped to inspire his latest album, “Through the Mangrove Tunnels.”
Listen to selections of Lee’s music as he shares stories about the environment that inspired it. This event is presented in partnership with the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.
Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee). Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood, Florida 34223.
• “Cats Talk Back” – A reading with Hermitage Fellow and Tony Award Nominee Bess Wohl, at 6:30 p.m. May 13
Award-winning playwright Bess Wohl has had work performed on some of the most prominent stages around the country but, like so many artists, can trace her career back to the fringe and avant-garde.
Hear selections from one of this Tony-nominated playwright’s earliest public works, “Cats Talk Back,” an irreverent and insightful send-up of a fictional talkback with cast members from the Webber classic.
How will this New York Fringe audience respond to the artists behind the commercial success of one of the longest running shows in Broadway history?
And how long does it take to put on all that make-up, anyway? Wohl’s Tony-nominated play “Grand Horizons” recently concluded a run at Asolo Rep. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee). Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood, Florida 34223.
• “Hermitage Poet’s Corner: The Contemporary Word,” at 5 p.m. May 20 Presented in Partnership with Bookstore1, two incredible writers and Hermitage Fellows come together to read and discuss their evocative work.
DaMaris B. Hill shares selections from her critically acclaimed “Breath Better Spent: Living Black Girlhood, a Netgalley,” listed in “Must-Read Books by Black Authors” in 2022.
Playwright, performer, and award-winning poet Kirya Traber shares selections from her previous works and teases her forthcoming novel.
Join these two writers, both deeply engaged with our contemporary moment, for a discussion following their readings. This event is presented in partnership with Bookstore1. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee). Bookstore1 sarasotabooks.com/, 117 S. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236.
• “Worlds: A Part” with Hermitage Fellows Pauchi Sasaki and Monica Youn, at 6 p.m. May 26
Internationally renowned composer and performer Pauchi Sasaki and acclaimed poet Monica Youn, seem worlds apart. Sasaki is an interdisciplinary artist working on an original opera inspired by NASA’s mission to transport the first woman to the surface of the moon that utilizes a self-designed dress made of speakers.
Winner of the Poetry Society of America’s William Carlos Williams Award, Youn’s poems are sharply crafted and weave together historical allusions and cultural references as diverse as Piero della Francesca, Goya, Martha Graham, and Twinkies.
Both artists are grounded in their intersectional identities and multifaceted pursuits. Join these two Hermitage Fellows at the cutting edge of their disciplines as they discuss and share work on the beautiful grounds of the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.
This event is presented in partnership with Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee). Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast conservationfoundation.com, 400 Palmetto Avenue, Osprey, FL 34229
