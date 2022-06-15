Five distinguished Florida public school arts teachers have been selected as the winners of the 2022 State Teachers Artist Residency program (STARs) — now in its 12th year — presented by the Hermitage Artist Retreat in partnership with the Florida Alliance for Arts Education (FAAE).
“These exceptional educators are also talented artists and creative minds in their own right,” said Andy Sandberg, artistic director and CEO of the Hermitage. “During the academic year, their attention is devoted entirely to their students, and this has been a particularly challenging time for educators throughout our nation.
“The STARs program offers five distinguished teachers from across the state of Florida the opportunity to experience what leading artists from around the world have come to the Hermitage for — to focus on their craft, their art, and their creative process.
“Over the years, the STARs have created some truly stunning works of art, music, theater, and literature during their time at the Hermitage. Many teaching artist alumni have shared that this program enables them to return to their students with a new fire and passion for arts education.”
The five recipients of this honor, selected among dozens of impressive applicants, include: Brooke Adkins, a dance instructor at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange; Charles Eady, a visual arts instructor at Belleview High School in Belleview; Jessie Leasure, an art instructor at D.S. Parrott Middle School in Brooksville; Jennifer Rodriguez, a ceramics instructor at the J.M. Tate Senior High School in Cantonment; and Zoe Stayman, a music instructor at the LaVilla School of the Arts in Jacksonville.
Florida arts educators apply for the Hermitage summer residencies through FAAE. Applications are open to all Florida music, theater, visual art, dance, and creative writing teachers.
Since the start of the program in 2011, 57 teachers have represented nearly 30 Florida counties. These distinguished residencies culminate with a free community program, this year hosted in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties.
The five will receive a residency at the nationally renowned Hermitage Artist Retreat, where they can focus on their own work and craft as creative artists.
These five teaching artists will present a hands-on, family-friendly showcase of their work on Friday, July 15 at 2 p.m. outdoors at the Hermitage’s beachfront campus on Manasota Key.
The Hermitage entrance is at 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood, FL 34223. The program is presented in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties.
This Hermitage community program will be open to the public with a $5/person registration fee. Due to capacity limitations and safety protocols, registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
