The Hermitage Artist Retreat announces a new program presented in partnership with Sarasota Opera featuring the work of Hermitage Fellow Hilan Warshaw, a filmmaker and musician whose work focuses on the lives and works of some of music’s most influential figures.
The screening of the film, "Music's Masterpieces," and discussion will take place on Friday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave. Registration is required at:
Hermitage Fellow Hilan Warshaw's films explore the lives and minds of great composers, delving into the often controversial passions and experiences that informed some of music's most influential masterpieces.
Blending documentary, narrative film techniques, and his own musical background as a violinist and conductor, Warshaw’s internationally broadcast films shine a new light on musical and operatic creators including Wagner, Schoenberg, Berg, Bach, and Mahler.
He is currently the video director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's on-demand Classical Series. For this program on Aug. 26, Warshaw shares excerpts from his films and discusses the close relationship between the art forms of cinema and music.
“We are excited to partner with Sarasota Opera as we introduce Hilan Warshaw to the many classical music appreciators in our region,” Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg said. “We are proud to support new musical voices and multidisciplinary artists, and Hilan’s extraordinary talent as a filmmaker in the field of classical music seemed like the perfect opportunity to collaborate with our friends at the Opera as he shares his gifts for cinematic and musical storytelling with our community.”
Sarasota Opera's General Director Richard Russell echoed similar comments.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Hermitage Artist Retreat on this exciting program,” Russell said. “We look forward to connecting our audiences with the incredible artists who come to the Hermitage to make work.”
Unlike most Hermitage programs, this event will be held indoors at the Sarasota Opera House. Capacity for this event may be limited to accommodate safe social distancing, so early reservations are recommended.
Admission is free with a $5 per person registration fee. Face masks are strongly encouraged at check-in; the Hermitage and/or the Opera reserves the right to add additional health and safety protocols for this event as deemed necessary.
This event is one of many Hermitage programs and collaborations planned throughout the season, spanning Sarasota County and the surrounding region — all free to the members of our community with a $5/person registration fee.
