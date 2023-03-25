Performers celebrate Hermitage 20th anniversary

Hermitage director Andy Sandberg, in blue suit, with fellow performers who celebrated the 20th anniversary of The Hermitage in a special concert at the Van Wezel Performing Arts hall in Sarasota.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE HERMITAGE

SARASOTA — Celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season, the Hermitage hosted a concert at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, featuring Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg, returning to his roots as a performer.

“This is my first time doing anything like this in about 12 years,” Sandberg shared from the stage.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments