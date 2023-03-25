SARASOTA — Celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season, the Hermitage hosted a concert at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, featuring Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg, returning to his roots as a performer.
“This is my first time doing anything like this in about 12 years,” Sandberg shared from the stage.
He performed an evening of classic and contemporary Broadway songs, with a few other pop favorites, as well as original songs by Hermitage alumni, including award-winning composers Adam Gwon and Rona Siddiqui.
Siddiqui also served as music director for the event and accompanied Sandberg on piano
“Rona is a brilliant composer and dream collaborator, and I am so honored that she agreed to be a part of this special evening,” Sandberg added.
Sandberg announced up front that the evening was not going to be a retrospective
“If we were to attempt to celebrate the two decades of Hermitage history, the nearly 700 Hermitage alumni, and the thousands of original works that were created in this time, we’d be here for a lot longer than 90 minutes!”
He went on to say that this would be an evening of music and celebration, and that’s exactly what was delivered.
In addition to performing a number of the evening’s songs himself, Sandberg was joined throughout the evening by Broadway stars who are also friends and collaborators of his.
The evening featured performances from recent Tony Award nominee Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl from the North Country, The Color Purple, Shida), Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde, Hairspray, Wicked), Lucille Lortel Award winner Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice, A Catered Affair, Something Rotten), and Sarasota’s own Ann Morrison (Merrily We Roll Along, LoveMusik), who is also a proud Hermitage alum.
Jay Armstrong Johnson had to bow out due to an illness, so Raleigh Mosely II, a frequent performer at Hermitage events and known to Sarasota audiences from his work with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, stepped in on just one day’s notice.
The 90-minute concert featured showstopping solo performances, along with memorable duets that Sandberg shared with Bayardelle, Kritzer, Morrison, and Mosely.
In addition to Siddiqui on piano, the cast was joined by Beth Callen on guitar. Both Siddiqui and Callen recently worked on the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop, written by Hermitage Fellow Michael R. Jackson.
Tony Award-winning Broadway star Gavin Creel (Hello Dolly, Into the Woods, Hair) introduced Sandberg via video. Additional short video tributes celebrated the impact of the Hermitage, displayed the unparalleled beauty of its Manasota Key campus, and spotlighted a number of Hermitage alumni wishing the organization a “Happy 20th Birthday!”
“It’s a rare and special thing,” stated Gavin Creel in his introduction, “that an Artistic Director and CEO like Andy has the talent and the willingness to get up and do a very daring thing – to sing and perform with a bunch of his friends and inspirations who are also some my favorite Broadway performers, in order to raise more money to help this amazing place… I will always love the Hermitage.”
