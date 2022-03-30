SARASOTA — Award-winning vocalist, composer, and educator Kavita Shah will present a free Hermitage community program, “Music Around the World,” at 6 p.m. at The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art on April 21.
Shah will share stripped-down selections from her beautiful and transporting works set against the beautiful banyan trees on The Ringling’s magnificent grounds.
A lifelong New Yorker of Indian origin hailed for possessing an “amazing dexterity for musical languages” (NPR), Shah incorporates her ethnographic research on Brazilian, West African, and Indian traditions into her original music.
Notable projects include “Visions” (2014, co-produced by Lionel Loueke), “Folk Songs of Naboréa” (2017, premiered at the Park Avenue Armory), and “Interplay” (2018, in duo with François Moutin), which was nominated for France’s Victoires de la Musique for “Jazz Album of the Year.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Kavita Shah to the Hermitage and to continue our longstanding partnership with The Ringling Museum,” said Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “Kavita is a brilliant composer, musician, and performer, and this promises to be an exciting opportunity for the members of our Sarasota community to explore music’s cultural reach in an inspiring outdoor setting.”
This event follows on the heels of a conversation with Hermitage Fellow and Tony Award-winning musical theater trailblazer Jeanine Tesori on March 25, as well as multiple events surrounding the Hermitage Greenfield Prize (HGP) Weekend, including free community programs with 2021 HGP Winner Aleshea Harris, 2022 HGP Winner Angélica Negrón, WQXR Radio Evening Host Terrance McKnight, and more.
Hermitage outdoor programs like these are free and open to the public with a $5/person registration fee. Due to capacity limitations and social distancing, registration is required at: HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
The program description:
“Music Around the World” with Hermitage Fellow Kavita Shah, April 21, 6 p.m.
Hermitage Fellow Kavita Shah’s music “reflects the insatiably curious mind of an ethnographer, the soul of a poet, and the eye of a painter” (Owen McNally, NPR). Having traveled the world and performed throughout six continents, Shah’s music reflects each journey as it continuously explores new possibilities in music and sound.
Shah shares stripped-down selections from her beautiful and transporting works on the magnificent grounds of the Ringling Museum, “under the banyans.”
This event is presented in partnership with The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee). The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, FL 34243.
Other Hermitage programs coming up:
• April 8 at 6 p.m., “A Theater Maker’s Year: ‘What Went Down’” with Playwright and 2021 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winner Aleshea Harris (Live at New College of Florida’s campus bayfront, Sarasota)
• April 9 at 3 p.m., “Angélica Negrón: The Journey, The Work, The Inspiration” (Virtual via Live-Stream)
• April 9 at 6 p.m., “Artistic License: Whose Story Is It?” with 2022 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Jurors Terrance McKnight and Gary Padmore, plus Nate Jacobs, Founder and Artistic Director of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (Live on the Hermitage Beach, Manasota Key)
• April 10 at 6 p.m., 2022 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner: “A Celebration of Music,” honoring composer and multi-instrumentalist Angélica Negrón. This is the Hermitage’s annual spring gala; sponsorship packages range from $1,000 to $10,000.
They are presented in partnership with the Greenfield Foundation and Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.