Hurricane Ian inflicted its wrath on the arts as well as so many residents on Sept. 28, with The Hermitage Artist Retreat and Venice Theatre being hit the hardest in the immediate area.

The Hermitage damage will likely total in excess of $1 million while the numbers at Venice Theatre are expected to reach some $7 million with just about half of that covered by insurance.


Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments