Hurricane Ian inflicted its wrath on the arts as well as so many residents on Sept. 28, with The Hermitage Artist Retreat and Venice Theatre being hit the hardest in the immediate area.
The Hermitage damage will likely total in excess of $1 million while the numbers at Venice Theatre are expected to reach some $7 million with just about half of that covered by insurance.
To donate to the Hermitage, visit: bit.ly/3rmZuz9.
To donate to Venice Theatre, visit: venicetheatre.org/donate
News of damage to the theater was out on the internet and by phone before the storm was even close to departing.
News of the Hermitage was slower to get out because access to Manasota Key was risky at best that day and night and for some time after because of flooding and storm debris.
The Hermitage property consists of many buildings dating to as early as 1907 right along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico in Englewood. All the hermitage buildings have been renovated since the formation of the artist retreat, yet the age of the buildings and its waterfront location was no match for Hurricane Ian, even with pre-storm sandbagging and placing plywood on openings.
No one remained on site, so there were no human injuries. Yet the winds were so fierce that items were broken within some of the buildings, even boarded-up buildings.
Hermitage Director Andy Sandberg said engineers would be called in to assess damages that may remain unseen. While some would be covered by insurance, there always are some things uncovered by insurance in hurricane-prone areas like Florida.
The same is true at Venice Theatre, where insurance will cover some $3.5 million in storm damages but the loss has reached some $7 million at this time.
The theater was lucky in that it had recently finished renovating its tech building, which had little damage. That facilitated the creation of new sets and designs for all the shows that will go on this season in the new smaller main stage area that was quickly created in the Raymond Center.
Classes normally there were moved to a variety of places throughout Venice from St. Marks Church to Starz Choice Dancing School on Seaboard Avenue.
As much as one-half million dollars in costumes were sent to Houston in hopes they can be saved and a like amount were lost to mold and mildew within days of Ian’s visit, as was the mainstage curtain, countless seats, carpeting in the Jervey venue, plus the tech equipment in the stage area.
Even the ghost light suffered a broken neck.
Concerts are being moved to Venice Community Center, Venice Performing Arts Center and other sites and “Kinky Boots,” which would have opened in October, has been postponed to January, 2024 to allow for any unforeseen construction delays.
Despite all the damage to the Hermitage and Venice Theatre, both have gone full steam ahead with their programs- — shows and classes in the case of Venice Theatre and, in the case of the Hermitage, the recent naming of Imani Uzuri as the third recipient of the Hermitage Major Theater Award, which includes a cash award of $35,000, a six-week residency at the Hermitage and a developmental workshop in the fall of 2024 for the work developed with that prize.
Volunteers and employees are continuing to make a big difference in recovery efforts at these and other area organizations as well as neighbor to neighbor throughout the area.
Even before Ian had fully departed, word was spreading around the world that Venice Theatre had been “destroyed.”
As the only theater in the world to host the American Association of Community Theatres’ Worldfest more than once (for the fourth time last June), preparations had already begun for the festival’s fifth return in 2024.
Word quickly spread to those worldwide fans on Sept. 28, with messages coming to Venice from as far as Australia within hours.
The theater was about to hold an open house in early October for the newly decorated lobby, two new bars in that area, as well as new men’s and women’s lavatories. That was the one area in the main building to survive the category four hurricane.
While the still-new William J. Jervey Mainstage was destroyed, along with the costume area, dressing rooms and offices and to a lesser extent, the 90-seat Pinkerton Theatre, the lobby area was untouched and, because architects and contractors were already on board to renovate the Raymond Center, there was more good news along with the bad.
The Raymond Center renovation would be put on hold while that building would be retrofitted with a new 132-seat mainstage space and most of the 2022-2023 season would go on while work could begin almost immediately to repair hurricane damages.
While the shows, renovations and more go on at these two sites and so many other places in Southwest Florida, Hurricane Ian was larger and more slow-moving than Charley back in August 2004. That difference seems to have resulted in far more destruction, although the numbers are still being totaled all these months later.
A major exception to the brutality of Ian in Fort Myers was the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, which had little storm damage although Florida Arcade Theatre less than a mile away but closer to the Caloosahatchee had four feet of floodwater in its theater and a hole in the roof with damage recently estimated at about $1 million.
It also lost its education and props buildings, yet, with the efforts of many volunteers and some borrowed space, is back to performing.
