From beach cleanups to solving a cold case, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office highlighted numerous achievements in its 2018 crime report.
Sheriff Tom Knight said crime is down 51 percent in the County since 2009, when he took office.
But there are areas of concern. In particular, the use of heroin has tapered off but in its place there’s been a spike in methamphetamine.
The Sheriff’s Office said it plans to tackle this with what’s worked in the past: partnerships with the community, the use of nalaxone and a focus on addiction recovery in the Sarasota County Jail.
The goal is to find a better solution than simply throwing these offenders in an already overcrowded jail.
In 2018, a total of 8,163 people were booked there, but many of those were arrested more than once.
More than 6,000 countywide arrests were felonies, while more than 5,000 were misdemeanors.
“If it’s heroin, methamphetamine, whatever the problem is, whether it’s addiction or something we can handle in the jail, we can’t arrest our way out of it,” said Kaitlyn Perez, spokesperson for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re going to find solutions and progressive ways to better serve the community.”
Another highlight in the report was the use of DNA technology to solve the cold-case murder of Deborah Dalzell.
It was almost exactly 20 years ago that deputies were called to Colony Meadows Lane in Sarasota.
When they arrived, they found Dalzell brutally beaten, sexually battered and strangled to death inside her own home.
A semen sample found at the scene was submitted to a national database but a suspect was never identified.
Then in 2015, the Sheriff’s Office submitted the sample to a DNA technology company in Virgina that uses a process called DNA phenotyping, which predicts what someone looks like and their ancestry. This led detectives to a man named Luke Fleming.
In 1999, he lived within walking distance of Dalzell’s home.
“Our forensics team and our detectives used new DNA technology to crack a case that’s been 20 years in the works, so we’re very proud of that as well,” said Perez.
The report also discusses the Sheriff’s Office’s efforts in combating red tide.
When the Suncoast’s beaches were plagued with red tide, deputies utilized the Sheriff’s Offender Work Program to restore them.
Over the course of 20 days, low-level offenders in this program spent over 1,400 hours on 13 beaches in Sarasota County.
In total, they removed 103 tons of red-tide debris. But it wasn’t just the beaches this group cleaned up.
Offenders also removed graffiti at parks and cemeteries, saving the county about $160,000 that would’ve been paid to a contractor.
“We utilized the Sheriff’s Offender Work Program, which is a program for low-misdemeanor individuals to basically perform community service to serve their time,” Perez said. “So that’s really neat; we were able to save a lot of tax payer dollars.”
