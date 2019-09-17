SARASOTA — Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight recently presented awards during a ceremony to recognize employees and residents who demonstrated exemplary service to their community.
Good Samaritans
Residents Richard Pennewaert, Michelle Edwards and John Alongi received certificates of recognition for their efforts to assist a Sarasota County deputy in his time of need, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
On April 9, Deputy Rob Lowen was transporting a man to a recovery facility for a voluntary admission.
During transport, the man became so agitated, Lowen was forced to pull over on the side of Interstate 75 to secure the man in his back seat. When Lowen opened the rear passenger door, the man attacked Lowen and immediately started reaching for Lowen’s holster in an attempt to take his firearm, the news release states.
Michelle Edwards was traveling along I-75 when she witnessed the incident, parked her car and ran across three lanes of interstate traffic to come to Lowen’s aid.
Edwards retrieved a Taser from her purse and began giving the man verbal commands to get on the ground. After several commands, the man got off Lowen and complied.
At the same time, other people parked their vehicles, compromising their own safety to run across interstate traffic and assist Lowen.
Three additional good Samaritans, including Richard Pennewaert and John Alongi, worked together to get the man to comply and eventually into handcuffs.
In a subsequent interview, the man admitted he had every intention of killing Lowen with his the firearm.
The man was ultimately arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, depriving an officer of means of protection, and resisting arrest with violence.
“Michelle, Richard and John exhibited extreme bravery and valor in the face of danger. Had it not been for their heroic actions, Deputy Lowen may have lost his life,” the office said in a news release.
Attempted suicide
Detective Rafael Ortiz received the Life Saving award for his efforts to save the life of a man attempting suicide on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
On June 18, Ortiz was off-duty, heading home from Tampa International Airport. While driving, Ortiz came across a vehicle parked in the breakdown lane and nearby, a man standing at the ledge of the bridge.
Ortiz stopped his vehicle, began communicating with the man and was luckily able to gain his compliance, ultimately detaining him. At the same time, an off-duty St. Petersburg officer also arrived on scene.
Ortiz and the officer placed the man in the back of the officer’s patrol car until an FHP trooper arrived to take over the investigation.
The trooper’s report credits Ortiz with saving the life.
“I went to the subject’s vehicle and saw a suicide note addressed to his family,” the report states. “I spoke with the subject who stated he wanted to jump off the bridge and kill himself… The Sarasota County Detective saved this gentleman’s life. If not for the Detective, the gentleman would have surely jumped off the bridge.”
Infant saved
Deputy Michael Schermock received the Life Saving award for his efforts to save the life of an infant at Siesta Key.
On March 30, Schermock was transporting an arrestee from a beach when he was notified of an infant choking. Schermock responded to find the baby unconscious and nearly blue due to lack of air. Schermock began back thrusts and cleared the obstruction. The baby was revived just as paramedics arrived on scene.
If not for the heroic and quick efforts of Schermock, the baby would not have survived, officials said.
“While I am always proud to be part of these award ceremonies, I am especially proud of the men and women we honored today,” Knight said in the news release. “Law enforcement is not an easy profession and when you see hardworking deputies surrounded by friends, family and citizens who respect and appreciate this line of work, you know you’re doing something right.”
