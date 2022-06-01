VENICE — People who turn 100 often attribute their longevity to good genes, a healthful diet or even an occasional sip of alcohol.
Bob Herres’ wife, Diana, said something else has kept him going: wood.
“He keeps busy,” she said. “He’ll say, ‘I’m not making any more big projects,’ and the next thing I know he’s making the thing at the end of the bed (to hold bedding),” she said. “That’s a big project. I think that keeps his mind going.”
If it’s not something for them, it’s often for someone in their blended family, which includes 23 great-grandkids.
“Every time he makes something, someone else wants one,” she said. “He’s always making something for someone.”
Frequently, it’s with their help. He likes to teach wood-working as well as to do it.
Diana has used his scroll saw to make a couple of puzzles for grandkids, she said, while her daughter recently used it to cut out a unicorn.
Herres has been working with wood for well over a half-century and he continues the hobby today. But it didn’t start as a hobby.
The house he and his first wife bought needed work, and money was tight, so he learned to do some things “I never thought I’d be doing,” he said.
He rebuilt parts of his mother-in-law’s house as well, “after she latched onto me,” he said.
Even though he lived several miles away, she’d call him for help before she’d call her son, who lived much closer, he said.
Wood-working was also a way to unwind after a long, hard day as a heavy-equipment mechanic.
“You can lose yourself doing this,” he said. “It’s just the idea that I see something and I feel that I’ve got to do something with it.”
After the couple adopted two children, they needed a bigger house, “so I started all over again,” he said. “To raise a family you can’t just keep buying stuff.”
The first piece of furniture they did buy was a coffee table. He put his hand through it one day when they were arguing.
“That ended the argument,” he said. “It was funny.”
“And,” he added, “I made a better one.”
The Herres’ house is full of things he’s made, from a new top and leaves for their dining-room table so they can seat 16 for a meal, and a cabinet for all the extra chairs that takes because he didn’t like to look at them leaning against a wall; along with other cabinets, tables, chests and shelving units; down to a variety of toys and wall decorations with religious or veterans motifs.
He even made a couple of small boats, sounding almost surprised when he mentioned that they floated.
He helped build a couple of houses over the years and redid a couple of roofs, too, he said.
And he still carves, though at 100 his hands aren’t quite as steady as they used to be.
A binder holds page after page of things he’s made or built, often without a pattern or plans. The how-to information is always available if you want to find it, he said.
He’s got stacks of wood-working magazines, though these days his research may be by computer, which he fiddles with until he makes it do what he wants, Diana said.
Sometimes, especially with delicate carving or scroll work, wood-working is as much a matter of patience as technique.
“You can’t let it master you,” he said. “You’ve got to beat it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.