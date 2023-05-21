Venice sailboat (copy)

Sea Tow Venice works on salvaging a 37-foot sailboat near Higel Marine Park and Boat Ramp in November. The boat ramp will be closed for more work on Tuesday.

 GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON

VENICE — Higel Marine Park and Boat Ramp, 1330 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, will be closed the morning of Tuesday, May 23, for the removal of two derelict vessels.


The Venice Police Department, Venice Public Works and Sea Tow are partnering to remove the boats from local waters. The park is expected to reopen by noon.

   
