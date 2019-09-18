VENICE — The city’s insurance consultant heaped praise on its loss control efforts for keeping property and other insurance costs down.
Venice Human Resources Director Alan Bullock was spotlighted for his efforts.
Bullock marketed the city’s extensive program around for the best deal, and came up with two offers below last year’s renewal rate.
Last week, Venice City Council signed off on a new insurance premium package for the year with Florida Municipal Insurance Trust, who came up with a premium of $746,374, about 3% below last year’s renewal.
A second offer, by the city’s former insurance carrier Preferred Governmental Insurance Trust, came in at 11% below last year’s renewal.
The city opted for FMIT because of its self-insurance retention on Workers’ Compensation excess coverage.
“Although the short term premium savings is attractive with PGIT, the ability and benefit to maintaining our $200,000 Workers’ Compensation retention will help limit future exposure,” Bullock said.
Council member Bob Daniels thanked Bullock for marketing the city’s program. When elected nine years ago, he recommended doing so every four or five years to attract the best rates.
“We’ve saved over $1 million doing that,” Daniels said.
Enhanced coverages
Ray Carter, Gehring Group Risk management consultant, said the package will address new legislation that went into effect July 1 requiring governmental bodies to provide enhanced benefits for post traumatic stress disorder for firefighters and police officers and certain cancers for firefighters.
In 2003, first responders became covered for PTSD as long as there was a corresponding physical injury.
A year later that was amended to provide coverage even without a physical injury, according to Rodney Louis, Senior Risk Consultant with the Gehring Group.
Now, due to new legislation, first responders can be covered for lost time due to certain qualifying events.
Two changes that affect local government finances the most, according to Louis, are: firefighters can now be reimbursed for out-of-pocket medical expenses if they contract one of 21 different forms of cancer, and they will also receive a diagnosis benefit of $25,000.
“It’s much deserving that they provide this coverage. It’s a benefit that was a long time coming,” Carter said. “It’s a little early to tell what the financial exposures will be. But from an actuarial perspective, my recommendation is to increase the funding levels 5% and maintain the $200,000 Workers’ Comp retention because it can cap some of the exposures down the road, and there will be exposures.”
Unusual WC record
The good news is Venice has a stellar record when it comes to Workers’ Comp claims. There were none this past year.
Carter questioned the Workers’ Compensation history for the city. It looked almost too good.
“I took a look at past claims and in last five years there have been none in the city of Venice that breached the $200,000 mark,” he said.
He said he checked with a partner and learned Venice is the only city client “for which that is a true statement.”
“I think that speaks remarkable volumes for the work not only that Alan (Bullock) does, but the sheer effort that staff puts out and does, given the work that they do,” Carter said.
Volunteers
Council member Mitzi Fiedler wondered if Venice’s vast use of volunteers posed any risk.
Bullock said the city as taken a number of steps to decrease its exposure involving volunteers. One hard and fast rule is no volunteer is allowed to used power tools.
“Staff does anything remotely risky,” Bullock said.
In addition, volunteers sign a waiver that further reduces the city’s liability.
