Due to safety concerns from expected high winds and surf, City of Venice Public Works staff closed the South Jetty walkway at Humphris Park and the Venice Municipal Fishing Pier to the public early Friday morning, April 19. The Children’s Interactive Fountain in Centennial Park was also shut down.
The Jetty walkway, Fishing Pier and Children’s Fountain were reopened after conditions improved, as determined by the City.
Overnight Bypass closures planned
Expect northbound and southbound nighttime lane closures and traffic shifts on U.S. 41 Venice Bypass between Center Road and Gulf Coast Boulevard from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, April 22 through Friday, April 26, announced the Florida Department of Transportation.
Crews are widening the Bypass to a six-lane highway, replacing traffic signals, installing new pavement markings and signage, installing concrete curb, sidewalks, improving new drainage, and installing new highway lighting.
Downtown boil water advisory planned
There will be a few scheduled water outages in downtown Venice. On Tuesday, April 23 at 9 p.m., overnight through 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 24. The outage is due to a water main replacement, part of the Downtown Revitalization Project.
The affected areas will be required to boil water for consumption only (drinking, cooking) for 72 hours and until the boil water advisory has been rescinded, or use bottled water.
Locations affected are 110 and 150 Nokomis Ave. N., 100-140 W. Venice Ave. (even-numbered addresses), and 113-125 N. Tamiami Trail (odd numbers), 225 Sovrano Road, 201-219 Palermo Place (odd-numbered addresses), 508-620 Riviera Street, and 512 and 516 Nokomis Avenue S.
Advisory notices have been handed out to the area. The advisory is also posted on the City website, www.venicegov.com.
Higel Park boat ramp to close
The Higel Marine Park boat ramp and parking lot at 1330 Tarpon Center Dr., Venice, will be closed to the public for the Venice Mooring Field Underwater Cleanup event on Sunday, April 28. The cleanup near the Venice Yacht Club is conducted by the Suncoast Reef Rovers (Venice Dive Club) with volunteer divers, snorkelers, kayakers and topside helpers. The Venice Police Marine Unit, Fire Department and Sea Tow also assist.
The Higel Park ramp and parking lot will be closed from 12:01 a.m. Sat., April 27 until 4 p.m. Mon., April 29, for this cleanup effort.
Water Summit on June 5
Sarasota County will host a free and open to the public Water Quality Summit from 1-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5.
The summit, which will be in the Riverview High School auditorium, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, is an effort to bring the community together with organizations working to protect area watersheds and to learn about science and actions occurring locally.
The summit’s goal is to enhance the community’s understanding of local and state efforts to address water quality issues. The summit will focus on the science of water quality and current local and state government programs and policies. It will also address ways the community can make a difference with suggestions for individuals, business and neighborhoods.
