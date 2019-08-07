By ROGER BUTTON
Businews Columnist
Bringing the community together with a great family event is the objective of Nokomis Area Civic Association. They will host the first Historic Nokomis Day on Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Nokomis Community Center and Park.
Guests will have the opportunity to learn the rich history of Nokomis together with helping NACA whose goal will be to raise money to offer scholarships to children to attend Summer Camp.
Sponsors and participating organizations will be providing entertaining events. Silent Sports Outfitters will offer a great kayak experience. Sheriff Knight will bring his K-9, equestrian, and SWAT teams for everyone to meet. The SWAT team will set up an exciting youth obstacle course for the kids to experience.
There is a planned children‘s bicycle safety rodeo with Friends of Legacy Trail, offering 100 safety helmets for the kids. Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department will have a firetruck for everyone to visit. John McCarthy will be offing historical presentations of Nokomis. Venice Middle School Young Marines have volunteered to offer their services. Hotdog, chips, and drinks will be available.
Funds raised will provide a $375 per child scholarships providing the opportunity to bloom and grow in a safe and structured environment for a full two months, while having great summer fun. The Nokomis area community still has a large need to assist families unable to afford to send their children to summer camp. Sarasota County Parks and Recreation is discounting the eight-week summer-camp fee for this cause.
NACA believes offering these eight-week scholarships is a phenomenal win-win for the children, their families, and our community. The organization recently attained its 501©(3) nonprofit status, thanks to the volunteer assistance of local CPA Mark Smith.
They are reaching into the community asking for tax-deductible donations for the underwriting of this event, plus scholarships. Sponsorships from individuals, organizations and businesses range from under $500, to $1,500 which would feed 500 attendees.
For details call email billcantrell@verizon.net or call Vicki Provencher at 941-484-1804.
