The Venice Historic Preservation Board met Friday to address a number of challenges.
Chief among those was brainstorming to save all or part of the Walter Farley residence, one of Venice’s best examples of Sarasota School of Architecture designed by Ralph Twitchell.
Farley remains today one of Venice’s best known authors, writing a total of 21 “Black Stallion” books between 1941 and 1983.
The four bedroom, beachside house was built in 1956 on 1.85 acres facing the Gulf of Mexico, located on Sunset Drive in Venice. There’s also Farley’s small writing studio, where some of the books were written.
Farley died in 1989. His writing studio essentially hasn’t been touched in the three decades since. Farley’s wife, Rosemary, died in 2013. Son Steve and his sister Alice recently put the property up for sale for over $2 million. They hope a new buyer can be found that will preserve its legacy.
When Harry Klinkhamer, Historical Resources Manager for the city, learned the property was on the market, he met with Steve and Alice to educate them about possible financial incentives for a future buyer should that person decide to preserve one or both of the structures from demolition.
Board members learned on Friday the property is also being marketed as land on the Gulf.
Sensing an urgency to act, board members suggested possibly moving the structures onto city property. The main house nearly doubled in size over time when two bedrooms were added, so preserving only the original structure would be less onerous, one member suggested.
Board Member William Jervey Jr. favored at least saving the writing studio.
“It struck me it would be wonderful if we could move the writer studio to the cultural campus near the Triangle Inn museum,” Jervey said. “It’s a literary landmark, one of 21 in Florida.”
“I have no idea how (financially) feasible this would be,” he added
Another option, suggested a fellow board member, was recreating the room.
Klinkhamer was asked to look into options.
Preservation rules see more delay
Meanwhile, a draft rewrite of the city’s preservation ordinance, one with teeth designed to make it easier to designate structures like the Farley house as historic and ensure their preservation, is facing more delays.
Among other things, the draft ordinance could add structures to the historic register, even over owner objections.
The Planning Commission has said it’s too busy this year to consider the overhaul of preservation rules within the City of Venice until it’s done with a rewrite of the city’s land use regulations, which has turned into a multi-year process.
Klinkhamer told the Historic Preservation Board on Friday that it was suggested during a meeting with City Manager Ed Lavallee and Council Vice Chair Rich Cautero that the draft ordinance undergo a number of internal division reviews and then public workshops before the Architectural Review Board to gather more input, before it heads to the Planning Commission, and ultimately Venice City Council for consideration.
A draft was recently forwarded to the City Attorney’s office for a “cursory review” but Klinkhamer said he hasn’t heard back yet on the results.
HPB chair, Jean Trammell, was asked by the board to schedule a number of meetings and report back to the HPB at its meeting next month.
Lord-Higel House restorations continue
There was also an update on the Lord-Higel House restoration. Years in the making, the board heard on Friday it could take at least another year or longer and more fundraising to get the historical home open to the public.
While much of the exterior structure has been restored, there are significant improvements to the lot next to City Hall that still need to be made, including stormwater drainage and paved parking, permits for building an ADA ramp for disabled persons, sidewalks, public restrooms, HVAC air conditioning, and IT security. There are also more interior renovations to be made.
A report by HPB Member Gary Youngberg outlined a multi-phase approach that could take up to a year and a half or longer to complete.
Gondolier Sun to be digitized
Klinghamer said a project is underway to digitize and create a searchable databank of historic editions of the Venice Gondolier Sun. The Sun donated bound editions of the newspaper a few years back.
“That will be really great for learning about the city’s history,” Klinkhamer said.
Starting next week, he said, the digitizing will begin for editions dating from 1946 to 1967.
Next year, bound copies will be digitized for editions from 1967 to 1977.
Other newspapers dating back to the 1920s have already been digitized.
