New officers and board members for the Venice Historical Society are, from left, president Frank Wright, Carol Bailey, Tom Doherty, vice president Betty Intagliata, Dave Taylor, secretary Brenda Holland, Jan Vertefeuille and treasurer Mary Huba.
Sue Chapman received a lovely picture of the restored Circus Train Car and a gift card as a thank you for years of service with the Venice Historical Society, including 3 terms as president. She was thrilled to pass the gavel to newly elected president Frank Wright.
Several of the Venice Train Depot docents were on hand for the Venice Area Historical Society annual meeting. They are, from left, Tom Doherty, Marge Buchanan, George Miller, Jim Middelton, Dave Taylor, Tom Bowers, Sidna and Karen Gross.
Sheri McKinstry shows off the Circus Quilt being raffled by the Venice Area Historical Society. There will be a limited number of tickets sold.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
The Venice Area Historical Society passed the torch to new leadership at their annual meeting. Sue Chapman was thrilled to tap the gavel for the last time and pass it to the new president, Frank Wright.
The group presented Sue with a lovely picture of the circus train car parked at the Venice Train Depot while being renovated. The renovation is one of Sue’s pet projects.
New officers for the group are Frank Wright, president; Betty Intagliata, vice president; Brenda Holland, secretary; and Mary Huba, treasurer.
Annual meetings usually include thank you’s. On hand at this meeting were several docents who provide tours and information at the Venice Train Depot.
The donated Circus Quilt was on display. A limited number of raffle tickets are on sale at Historical Society events. Joan High is in charge of the quilt and sales. Contact her at joanhigh38@gmail.com.
The Venice Area Historical Society is ready to start conducting meetings, lectures and special events in person. Contact them by mail at P.O. Box 995, Venice Florida, 34285 or visit their website at: veniceareahistoricalsociety.org
As her last request as president, Sue encouraged everyone to contribute to the Venice Area Historical Society during the Giving Challenge.
Three cheers, Sue Chapman. You have left your thumbprint on Venice to last forever.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Sue Chapman. Sue loves Venice and she loves people. Over the years, she has been “Bertha Palmer” speaking at various venues and representing the Venice Area Historical Society throughout the county.
She loves waving to crowds as Bertha in the Christmas Parade.
When called on, Sue has been a terrific Venice Trolley Tour docent, giving fun personal anecdotes with slight deviations from the script. Her friendly, welcoming personality made the trips informative and fun, even in rainy weather.
Sue always found a way to make events become galas. After the dedication of the Kentucky Military Institute Building historical plaque, all were invited to the Venice Café for a champagne and chocolate reception.
This seemed perfect for a hot afternoon summer treat.
Sue enjoys the Venice Symphony and city events and celebrations and dedications. Sue is a main character in Venice history.
She is fun and kind and one of the nicest people deserving a star on the walkway of Venice special people if there was a walkway of famous Venice people.
Sue Chapman is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
