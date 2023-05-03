Carol Bailey, left, and Mary Huba are longtime friends and both are dedicated to their work with the Venice Historical Society. Carol thanks Mary for the various roles she has taken on in the club, including serving on various boards.
At the Venice Historical Society annual meeting and luncheon, Josh Goodman gave an interesting presentation to the group about the Historical Archives.
Venice Historical Society President Frank Wright presents George Williams and Mary Huba with a lovely picture of the ribbon cutting for the renovated circus car located near the Venice Train Depot.
Betty Intagliata enjoys the Venice Historic Society. At the recent luncheon, she gave a nice introduction of Josh Goodman. She informs members of upcoming events and sponsors a popular lecture series.
The Venice Historical Society annual meeting and luncheon was a celebration of a successful year and a special long-term project.
Frank Wright, president of the group, recognized George Williams and Mary Huba for their years of fundraising and bringing the circus train car renovation to Venice.
George and Mary spent hours collecting memorabilia and gifts from circus lovers to create a lasting tribute to the circus that made its winter home in Venice.
“With deepest gratitude,” Frank presented them with a framed picture of the ribbon cutting.
Frank gave a shoutout to the Pelican Pointe Women’s Club. Their Garden Club maintains the lovely flowers at the Rollins Coakley Railroad Park where the train car is located.
Train Depot docents were invited to take a bow at the luncheon for conducting tours at the Depot. George Williams gave each docent a gift card. He announced the park had more than 6,000 visitors.
After lunch, Betty Intagliata introduced Josh Goodman to the group. He is the Sarasota County Historical Resources director. Josh is a 6th-generation Floridian committed to keeping all informed of the rich history of Florida.
Josh has written articles about the subject and developed a Florida history curriculum for teachers. The archives are now located in the visitor’s building/school house at Historic Spanish Point.
It opened on May 1. Josh hopes visitors will stop in to chat and discover the library, archives and historical objects. He said the archives has flyers and pamphlets people might enjoy.
“All you need is a little curiosity,” he told the group.
