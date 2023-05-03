The Venice Historical Society annual meeting and luncheon was a celebration of a successful year and a special long-term project.

Frank Wright, president of the group, recognized George Williams and Mary Huba for their years of fundraising and bringing the circus train car renovation to Venice.


   

