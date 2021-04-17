VENICE — The Historic Preservation Board members don’t dislike everything about the city’s draft land-use regulations, just almost everything.
They don’t want to see their board merged with the Architectural Review Board into a single entity.
They don’t like the omission of some of the criteria to be met to achieve certified local government status.
And they don’t support a requirement that 100% of the owners of contributing structures in a proposed new historic district consent to its formation.
The only part of the regulations that passed muster was language creating standards to review applications for the demolition of historic buildings.
“I just like defining the process,” Board Member Ben Abramson said.
But even there the draft was deficient, Board Member Carol Orenstein said, because there was no provision regarding properties that had deliberately been neglected so they would qualify for demolition.
That was a minor flaw compared to the draft’s other shortcomings in their eyes, however.
Combining the boards is a fix for a problem that doesn’t exist, Orenstein said.
Vice Chairperson Franklin Wright agreed, saying that the only issue that needs to be addressed is which board approves the demolition of historic properties.
Giving the authority to the HPB, which wants it, instead of the ARB, whose members have said they don’t, could be accomplished by tweaking an ordinance, he said.
Chairperson Jean Trammell said she was alarmed that the draft regulations assume the merger of the boards, which have very different functions.
Wright added that it was his impression the City Council had indicated it’s not interested in combining them.
A merger isn’t contemplated by a resolution the Council adopted Tuesday establishing guidelines for city commissions, boards and committees.
Trammell was also bothered by the decision not to include language about CLG status that the board had proposed in a draft historic preservation ordinance.
CLG is a federal and state historic preservation program that would qualify the city for grants, among other benefits.
Board Member Tom Cookingham said his biggest concern is that language in the 2017 comprehensive plan stating that CLG status will be pursued isn’t taken by staff to mean that it will be achieved.
“They have a different agenda,” he said.
Abramson had a similar perspective on the requirement of unanimity to create a new historic district, calling it a “poison pill” even though Planning Commission members had discussed letting property owners opt out of being considered a contributing structure.
That’s a misunderstanding about what a contributing structure is, Wright said.
The board’s position is that a majority of people in the designated area who responded to a survey would be sufficient for approval.
Consent isn’t even required, he said, and there was no vote when the existing Historic Venice district was created decades ago.
“One hundred percent is unreasonable … not even feasible,” Orenstein said.
It would mean there would be no new historic districts, Wright said.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero, the City Council’s liaison to the HPB, reminded the members that the draft regulations are a “fluid” document and said that their board may not be the only one with issues with them.
It wouldn’t be wise to deal with them on a piecemeal basis, he said, but the board could ask to make a presentation to the Council regarding its concerns.
Trammell will present an agenda for a City Council presentation at the next HPB meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.