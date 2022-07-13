VENICE — The city’s Edgewood Historic District — roughly, south of East Venice Avenue and east of the bypass — was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989.
But its not on the local register, and the city’s Historic Preservation Board wants to put it there.
The district comprises 42 structures, 36 of which are “contributing,” meaning, essentially, that they add to its historic value. The remaining six are “noncontributing.”
The area, intended by city planner John Nolen to provide housing for “low and modest income residents,” features smaller lots for smaller houses “generally one story in height with elements of the Mediterranean Revival style.” the application states.
Three of the original structures have been replaced but the rest, dating back to the 1920s, are still there, according to a walking survey conducted by HPB Member Heather Munro.
None, however, is on the city’s local historic register, and neither is the district as a whole, or Nolen’s plan.
The HPB wants to remedy that, but the city’s previous and just-approved land-use codes aren’t much help.
The package of information and current photos Munro put together “seems like a gimme almost, as far as going to City Council,” Board Member Tom Cookingham said. “I guess the question gets to be, can we do it, given what we’re operating under?”
When he asked the question, the former code was still in place. The problem with it, Historic Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer said, was that while it allows the creation of a new district, its provisions relate to putting an individual property on the register.
“It says that you can but it doesn’t tell you how,” he said.
It also requires consent from property owners but doesn’t specify if that means all property owners in the proposed district or only the ones whose properties are contributing.
“That is not clear,” he told the board.
“We’re not trying to create a district, we’re trying to recognize one that’s already in place,” Board Chair Jean Trammell said.
“I think that’s a pretty fine line,” Cookingham said.
But the new land-development regulations the Council approved Tuesday don’t even have a provision for creating new districts.
The Planning Commission deleted language in that regard out of concern for the property rights of Edgewood owners, who would be having some new restrictions put on their properties.
It would have revisited the issue if such a mechanism had been necessary to qualify the city for certified local government status, which aids in historic preservation. Board members said that they would require consent from 100% of property owners, though.
The state’s CLG coordinator said a district-creating process wasn’t needed, so the subject wasn’t revived.
Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark has told the Council it would still have the authority to create new districts, but it would have to decide what criteria to use.
In that case, Trammell said, the HPB’s only “recourse” is to present a proposal to the Council and “see how they’re feeling that day, because there’s nothing written down.”
