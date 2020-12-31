VENICE — The city’s Historic Preservation Board has a couple of ideas about how to promote the renovation of historic properties.
Unfortunately, they’re not legal.
Not legal in the sense that state law doesn’t allow them, that is.
The Venice board received the bad news at its December meeting, from City Attorney Kelly Fernandez.
One idea was to provide a tax exemption on the value of an entire historic property rather than just for the value of restoration or improvements.
It would be permitted under the state Constitution, Fernandez said, but only if the Legislature had enacted a law in that regard. State law only permits an exemption on the enhancement in value, however.
Secretary of the Interior standards control what’s considered an improvement, Manager of Historic Resources Harry Klinkhamer said.
The other idea was increasing the fee for a demolition permit, with the additional money going into the city’s Centennial Fund — to be used to offset a property owner’s cost of building permit fees for renovations.
That was already Plan B, after Fernandez had previously told the board waiving the fees isn’t allowed because the Building Fund has to collect for services rendered.
But, she said, it also can’t collect more than the cost of the regulatory process, so raising the fee to serve another purpose isn’t allowed either.
Fernandez offered a good-humored apology for shooting down the board’s ideas.
“One day I’ll say yes,” she said. “I promise.”
Klinkhamer said an alternative way of replenishing the Centennial Fund will need to be found if it’s going to be used to cover building permit fees.
Earlier in the meeting the board considered taking a vote on the new historic preservation ordinance it’s been working on for months but ultimately decided to wait.
The board is hoping to persuade the Architectural Review Board the HPB should have jurisdiction over approving the demolition of historic properties. That way, Board Member Franklin Wright said, the ARB could focus on approving new construction.
He said he’d inquire about having a joint meeting with the ARB in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.