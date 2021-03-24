VENICE — The Historic Preservation Board and City Council found themselves on the same wavelength Friday, if only coincidentally.
A subcommittee of the board had met to develop a proposed list of short-, medium- and long-term priorities for discussion, to help the board get better organized.
“There’s a lot of things we want to do but you can’t do them all at once,” Board Member Carol Orenstein said.
Board Member Tom Cookingham recommended the list be shared with the Council so it would know what the board is working on, followed by progress reports.
“It keeps them up to speed on what our board is doing,” he said.
Most of the members were unaware that just a day earlier the Council had approved a suggestion from City Manager Ed Lavallee to require several boards provide an annual agenda for action for approval, and then give regular progress reports.
Board Member Ben Abramson had watched the meeting.
“This is what City Council talked about Thursday,” he told his colleagues.
Cookingham said the board members should be informed about the intent of the rewrite of the city’s land-development regulations.
The Planning Commission is considering recommending that the HPB and the Architectural Review Board be merged so that all decisions about historic properties be made by one board.
Supporters of historic preservation have come out against the idea, saying the two boards have different missions and their members have different skill sets.
One of the board’s short-term goals is to develop a presentation for the Planning Commission and City Council when the subject comes up.
Most of the remaining priorities relate to trying to get more homes put on the city’s registry of historic properties: starting a public education program, creating incentives, urging the pursuit of Certified Local Government status, which would make the city eligible for grants.
A long-term priority is creating a marketing plan, which could enhance the amount of history-related tourism the city gets.
“Historic preservation is economic opportunity,” Abramson said.
