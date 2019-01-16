Deputies caught up with a hit and run driver after he fled the scene of an accident.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report, on Jan. 13, around 9:30 p.m., Christopher Haugh allegedly drove a borrowed green Cadillac on Manasota Key Road head on into a silver Honda, leaving the driver of the Honda in serious condition.
Haugh reportedly fled the scene north on foot before running into the woods.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cadillac owner who said he did not give permission for anyone to use it. The vehicle owner said he would report it stolen to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, but Charlotte deputies had already been at the owner’s residence and said he wasn’t being cooperative and refused to file a stolen vehicle report.
A few hours later, deputies found Haugh walking along Manasota Key Road. He was intoxicated, swaying and stumbling, according to the report.
At first Haugh denied driving that evening, but he later admitted to crashing into the Honda, then fleeing the scene.
Haugh’s driver’s license was suspended due to a prior DUI charge in Massachusetts a year ago.
The Honda driver was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition, suffering form a collapsed lung, arterial bleeding from the heart, and a broken sternum.
Haugh, 33, from Weymouth, Mass., was arrested and charged with hit and run at crash involving serious bodily injury, driving while license suspended or revoked causing serious injury, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond was set at $11,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Dominick Oelenschlarger, 21, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charges: simple assault on an officer or firefighter, resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $6,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Justin Burnett, 34, 600 block of S. Bird Bay Circle, Venice. Charges: fraud (forged check), grand larceny under $20,000, obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $30,500.
Pamela George, 37, 600 block of S. Bird Bay Circle, Venice. Charge: obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Stacey Soucie, 46, 8300 block of Lightfoot Drive, Nokomis. Charge: fraud under $20,000. Bond: $1,500.:
Shanna Wilson, 32, 200 block of Palmetto St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
Gayle Bosworth, 62, 12500 block of Sagewood Drive, Venice. Charge: battery on an officer or firefighter. Bond: $5,000.
Cody Noland, 18, 800 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, marijuana possession with intent to sell, possession of marijuana was without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $5,000.
Dylan White, 20, 3300 block of Metal Run Terrace, Venice. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, marijuana possession with intent to sell, possession of marijuana was without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $5,000.
Daniel Ponomarenko, 28, 1100 block of Duquesne Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $50,000.
Steven Rabideau, 58, 5000 block of Linda St., Venice. Charge: domestic battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: $7,500.
James McCauley, 58, 700 block of E. Baffin Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $7,500.
Todd Vandergaag, 21, 400 block of Cornado Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $3,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
James Quinn, 75, 900 block of Lucaya Ave., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Greg Giles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.