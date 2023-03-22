SARASOTA — The defendant in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run in which a teen died pleaded no contest to the charges against him.

David Chang, 66, was arrested in August in connection with a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of 13-year-old Lilly Glaubach.


frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments