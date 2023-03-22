SARASOTA — The defendant in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run in which a teen died pleaded no contest to the charges against him.
David Chang, 66, was arrested in August in connection with a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of 13-year-old Lilly Glaubach.
According to court documents, he pleaded no contest Tuesday to one count each of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and tampering with physical evidence.
Circuit Court Judge Donna Padar subsequently ordered a pre-sentence investigation ahead of Chang's sentencing hearing, scheduled for May 19.
Authorities allege Chang was driving a car on East Bay Street in Osprey when he struck Glaubach while she was riding a bicycle.
Glaubach was taken to the hospital for treatment, but later died due to her injuries. Her family donated her organs to patients in need, citing at least five recipients aided by the donation.
According to authorities, Chang fled the scene and drove to Jacksonville, Arkansas. He was arrested by local law enforcement before being extradited back to Sarasota County.
Sometime after Glaubach was struck, a witness noticed a vehicle driving with heavy damage to its front end and windshield. The witness then reported the vehicle and its license plate number to law enforcement.
At some point in his drive, Chang allegedly brought his vehicle to an auto body shop in Tampa and told the staff there that the damage was caused by a tree branch.
Chang faces a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison.
