SARASOTA — A hit-and-run defendant is challenging the prosecution's calculation of his sentencing recommendation.
David Ching-Cheng Chang, 66, previously pleaded no contest to charges of leaving the scene of a deadly crash and tampering with physical evidence in March.
Peter Aiken, Chang's attorney, filed a motion on Thursday to call for an evidentiary hearing and "an ultimate ruling … as to the correct guideline calculation in this case."
The charges against Chang stem from an August 2022 vehicle-on-bicycle crash in Osprey, which led to the death of 13-year-old Lilly Glaubach.
According to authorities, Chang subsequently fled the area and visited an auto shop in Tampa. He was later arrested in Arkansas and extradited back to Sarasota County.
In his evidentiary hearing motion, Chang reiterates that he had offered a plea in his case on both the charges listed above. He also noted that prosecutors have calculated a recommended sentence for him.
However, the motion alleges that prosecutors have calculated based on an "unreasonable and unconstitutional" sentencing enhancement that assigns blame to him for the crash.
"In Count One (leaving the scene), the defendant is not alleged to have caused the crash, or caused the death of the person," the motion read.
Under Florida law, prosecutors can add "Victim Injury points" for at-fault defendants to increase sentencing recommendations.
The motion alleges that Chang has been assigned 120 victim injury points for Glaubach's death, which would push the recommended sentence substantially above the four-year minimum mandatory sentence.
"The crime to which the defendant entered a plea in this case occurred after the unfortunate events, and did not contribute to, or in any way cause, the injury or death of the deceased," the motion read.
The motion offered initial argument of facts to justify the granting of an evidentiary hearing.
According to Aiken and Chang, the location of the crash — East Bay Street and Old Venice Road — was "known as a dangerous intersection" with insufficient signage for traffic.
Only one of the three intersection sides, for instance, had a stop sign. The defendant also cited an overgrowth of vegetation for blocking sight in two directions and poor design of the intersection itself.
"Had this intersection been properly marked as a three-way stop, this accident would never have occurred," the motion argues.
The motion also asserts that video evidence possessed by both the the prosecution and the defense shows "irrefutable proof" that Glaubach ignored safety signage and that another vehicle turning at the intersection blocked Chang's vision at the time of the crash.
As such, Chang argues that the only criminal conduct he had pleaded to — leaving the scene of a fatal crash without rendering aid and attempting to conceal evidence of the crash afterward — are the only acts that can be taken into account for sentencing.
As of Friday, a ruling on the motion has not been made.
Chang is currently scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. on May 19.
