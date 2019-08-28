By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
There was no plan in place for handling the major sewage spill along Jacaranda Boulevard on July 24, according to Venice Mayor John Holic. He wants to make sure there is one if there’s a next time.
About 450,000 gallons of sewage spilled after an equipment operator scraping up mulch broke a county force main sewer line, Holic said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
It was discovered that the line was buried only 18 inches deep instead of the required 36 inches and in places was only 10 inches down.
The line had been flagged by a locator service but it’s not clear the flags were present at the time of the accident, Holic said.
The break occurred on private property — part of Neal Community’s Aria development — but within the city limits. The driver called the city Utilities Department, which notified the county but the city otherwise might not have known about it, Holic said.
It took about two hours for the county to reroute the flow of sewage, he said. A berm was created around the site but because the line was under pressure it ended up as a major leak.
About 250,000 gallons was cleaned up. Lime was applied to what remained in place.
To protect the city, Holic recommended an agreement be required that would give it the authority to recoup the cost of repair, cleanup and follow-up from the responsible party for any break affecting city property.
The city should also ensure that underground lines are clearly marked on site-and-development plans and that workers have a “who to call” list so that appropriate parties receive prompt notice.
“We have to do a better job with this,” he said.
Assistant City Attorney David Jackson suggested that the Council might want to consider expanding a code provision that deals with excavation. It would cover any line breaks, whether construction related or not, and avoid getting staff involved in working out contracts, he said.
The Council voted to direct him to research the city’s authority and come back with proposed approaches to future leaks.
