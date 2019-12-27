Venice City Hall will be closed Wednesday, for the New Year’s Day holiday. All garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected on customers’ next regular pickup day, Saturday.
To dispose of live Christmas trees, cut them into 4-foot pieces and place them at the curb with your weekly yard waste collection.
In the event of a Utilities service emergency, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.
Sarasota County Government offices will be also be closed Jan. 1.
Closures include the Florida Health Department in Sarasota County; Libraries and Historical Resources all county libraries; the Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range; and recreation centers.
Sarasota County Area Transit bus services will be suspended Jan. 1 and the SCAT administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window will be closed.
The Siesta Key Breeze will operate on a normal schedule.
All solid waste facilities, including the Central County Landfill, the Citizens’ Convenience Center and the Chemical Collection Centers will be closed.
Curbside collection services for trash, recycling and yard waste will be delayed one day. Collection times vary, so residents should place materials at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of pickup.
Sarasota County’s Chemical Collection Centers and the Re-Uz-It Shop, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, will be closed.
The landfill will remain open until 5 p.m. today and Jan. 4 due to the holiday collection schedule, however the Construction and Demolition area will close at 2 p.m.
