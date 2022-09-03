Holiday parade

Santa and Mrs. Claus, with an assortment of elves, will make the trip downtown again this year, on Nov. 26. Applications to participate in the annual Holiday Parade are now being accepted.

VENICE — The Venice Holiday Parade has gone high-tech, with a web page and an online application process.

The application is available now, with a Nov. 1 deadline. The parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 26, with the start time to be determined.


