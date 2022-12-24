Holiday Park has lost 25% of its homes; residents ponder future

NORTH PORT – One of the North Port’s older manufactured home communities has lost nearly a quarter of its units due to Hurricane Ian.
What happens next in Holiday Park is the dilemma.
Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida on Sept. 28, causing billions in damage and killing more than 100 people, mainly in Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Lee accounted for most of the lost lives; about 20 died due to the hurricane in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
Holiday Park was devastated in the storm that didn’t relent for hours. Aluminum shrapnel was cartwheeling into neighboring homes or down the road during the hurricane.
Homeowners are still contending with insurance claims and repairs or replacements running into next year. Many are leaving or will leave the area, according to Holiday Park Park & Recreation District secretary Sharon O’Reilly.
The Park & Recreation District is the community’s governing body. O’Reilly said many residents are losing hope.
“It’s a hodgepodge,” she said of the 865-unit community, where some 200 units have been or will be demolished.
Hurricane Ian claimed Blanche Gaboriault’s Holiday Park home. Moving to North Port from Vermont in 1990, she and husband Armand bought the unit for $33,000. It had tripled in value, Blanche Gaboriault said.
Armand Gaboriault died in 2010
Since Ian, she relocated to an assisted living complex in North Port.
“It’s very devastating,” she said of the storm’s impact.
Those choosing to remain were helped when Holiday Park authorities relaxed some district rules, O’Reilly said. Among them, are allowing RVs to be parked in a driveway. And the park will allow temporary FEMA trailers, she added.
The park, originally built in the 1970s, is boxed in by Chancellor, South Sumter Boulevard, South Biscayne and U.S. 41.
Residue of the storm remains in the community where units go to the next generations and owners would never use the word “trailer” for their manufactured homes, O’Reilly said.
Other North Port and Sarasota County parks sustained similar damage in September, including La Casa, which had to cancel its popular Christmas display that would draw thousands of visitors.
But the scale of destruction at Holiday Park was catastrophic.
Less than a mile away, Ian’s wind and rain had pushed water through an older North Port neighborhood and flooded its homes. But Holiday Park was attacked by wind, by some estimates 125-plus mph, according to weather authorities.
Rain ruined what was exposed to the sky. No injuries were reported.
Blanche Gaboriault intended to sell the Holiday Park parcel on which her home sat for decades. Her children salvaged what Ian hadn’t destroyed, and she is pleased with the senior center where she now lives.
Her memories at Holiday Park had sustained her through the sudden loss, she said.
“We had some good times there,” she said of nearly 33 years in Holiday Park. “It was my husband’s dream.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.