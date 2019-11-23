VENICE — Venice City Hall will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29 for the observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will not be collected on Thursday.
All materials — garbage, yard waste and recyclables — will be picked up on customers’ next regular collection day.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual on Friday. Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.
City Hall will reopen to the public on Monday, Dec. 2, at 8 a.m.
In the event of utilities service emergencies such as a water line break, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.
Sarasota County public schools are closed the entire week.
Most Sarasota County government offices and services, including the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, will also be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29.
All solid waste facilities, including the Central County Landfill, the Citizen’s Convenience Center and both of the chemical collection centers, will be closed Thursday.
There will be no curbside collection services for trash, recycling or yard waste on Thursday, Nov. 28. All remaining collections will be delayed by one day: Friday, Nov. 29 — collection for Thursday customers; and Saturday, Nov. 30 — collection for Friday customers.
Because collection times vary, residents should place materials at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of pickup.
Recreation centers will be closed Thursday and Friday.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
