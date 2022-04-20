If you marveled at the bravery of Cary Grant and Eva Marie Saint in that scene on Mount Rushmore in the Alfred Hitchcock film, North by Northwest, you can stop marveling.
The secret to that scene and many others in some classic films is being unveiled today, April 20 at the Boca Raton Museum of Art in Mizner Park.
And that secret involves gigantic backdrops.
These works of art are so big that the museum has been closed since March 27 for this show’s installation. Most museum exhibit “changeouts” involve little more than perhaps painting the walls a different color and hanging different works or perhaps clearing the floors before installing something like a unique sandcastle.
Closing the entire museum is not the norm.
These large works are scenic backdrops from some of the most notable films made from 1938 to 1968.
The Mount Rushmore scene provided the exciting climax to one of Hitchcock’s most memorable thrillers, not to mention plenty of questions about how those two stars managed to clamber all over that mountain in the Black Hills of South Dakota.
After all, the creator of those gigantic faces and some 400 helpers also clambered over those mountains to carve those faces, sometimes blasting sections of mountain away with dynamite.
And while Cary Grant was likely paid more for his role in North by Northwest, running over a president’s nose hundreds of feet above the base of Mount Rushmore was not in his contract.
The giant backdrop painting of that mountain made that scene possible in Hollywood.
Fitting that and other giant backdrops into an art museum of modest size had to be a challenge. The Boca museum has had a variety of visiting shows over the years, including one featuring works by the late Margaret Bourke-White, whose photographs often were blown up to fill large walls.
But this latest show likely has been the museum’s biggest challenge.
In 1960, the Cleveland Museum of Art presented a triptych by Monet of his Gardens at Giverny and had to devote en entire second floor gallery to its display. The Cleveland museum owns the left third of the work.
The other two sections are owned by the Kansas City and St. Louis museums. They were united in Cleveland for that museum’s centennial in 2016.
That the Boca Raton Museum will be displaying so many 90-foot-wide paintings is a monumental undertaking and one not likely to be presented in many places, especially in museums because of the space required for such gigantic works.
If one has not been to Boca Raton lately, this display is reason enough.
It might even be enough just to see the “North by Northwest” scene but there are many more.
According to a release from the museum, the concept for this unique show began with the Feb. 9, 2020 CBS Sunday Morning show with Jane Pauley.
Learning about the effort to preserve these gigantic works of art, Lynne Coakley, head of J.C. Backings Corp. (owner of more than 2,000 MGM backdrops), Karen L. Maness (Associate Professor of Practice at University of Texas at Austin), and Thomas Walsh (former president of the Art Directors Guild Archives) launched the Backdrop Recovery Project.
The University of Texas received a substantial number of these works for study by its students.
Among the works that will be displayed at the museum in Boca Raton are a scene of historic Rome created for “Ben-Hur,” the Austrian Alps where the the Von Trapp Family made its escape from Austria in “The Sound of Music,” and a street in Paris where Gene Kelly danced in the film, “An American in Paris.”
Unlike the impressionistic style of Monet, these gigantic works take viewers to the Austrian Alps, Paris Streets, ancient Rome and more.
In addition to the University of Texas, works in this monumental display are on loan from The Motion Picture Academy in Los Angeles (“Singin’ in the Rain” and “Marie Antoinette.”) Somehow, the museum has found room to display 20 of these masterworks.
These works are as fine as any masterworks by the world’s top artists, yet few people outside the film industry even know their names.
Imagine taking a three-hour car ride to see the Alps, Paris, ancient Rome and the Palace of Versailles and more all in one afternoon.
There also are several good places to eat at Mizner Park. Book your tickets before you go to make sure you will be accommodated, then make a day of it at the museum and Mizner park for lunch and dinner and you can be home before it gets dark this time of year.
General admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 65 plus, free for students with ID, members and children 15 and younger.
For reservations for “The Art of the Hollywood Backdrop,” visit bocamuseum.org or call 561-392-2500.
The Boca Raton Museum of Art is at 501 Plaza Real in Boca Raton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.