VENICE — To raise awareness about the Holocaust, author and director Richard Krevolin will show his documentary, "Making Light in Terezín," as a fundraiser for a local nonprofit.
The film tells the true story of how Jewish prisoners held in a concentration camp during World War II fought back against the Nazis, and used song and dance to pass the time.
"It's a story about art versus death during the Holocaust," Krevolin said. "The documentary highlights the role that theater played in World War II through interviews with survivors and an in-depth look at the need for laughter in times of trauma."
"It was not a death camp, but it was a concentration camp," Krevolin said. "People lived there, but it was like a walled ghetto and they couldn't leave."
A "dinner and documentary" fundraising event is planned for 6 p.m. Monday, April 17 at the Venice Golf and Country Club, 250 Venice Golf Club Drive. Guests will have dinner and then view the 55-minute documentary.
Proceeds will benefit the North Port Art Center.
Ten years ago, Krevolin traveled to the Czech Republic to tour a former concentration camp. He spent a week in Prague, interviewing survivors who lived at the camp.
"It was a once-in-a-lifetime, extraordinary experience," the author said. "The number of serendipitous interactions that occurred on that journey has convinced me that everything and everyone is connected in some way."
The film was shown on PBS several years ago.
The author and film director left Los Angeles two years ago and relocated to Venice.
"I was searching for an art community to share my work with, and the people at the North Port Art Center are so wonderful," he said. "I've been doing more visual arts lately, and I was so happy to have connected with this community."
He hopes the benefit can help the North Port Art Center.
"I know that they are looking for a new home, and they can't stay in the building where they are currently," Krevolin said.
Krevolin will be selling his paintings at the event in an attempt to raise awareness as well as help the art center.
"I will be screening the film and then doing a question and answer session after," he said.
Tickets are $49. For reservations, call 941-429-9600.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.