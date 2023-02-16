Melmed

Survivor Helga Melmed recounts her experiences in Nazi Germany at the Holocaust Remembrance Day event at the Venice Community Center.

VENICE — Helga Melmed was 13 when her father died.

"He never came home from work that night," the Venice resident said. "I never knew what happened to him except that he was dead."


Schmerling

Rabbi Sholom Schmerling, director of Chabad of Venice & North Port, welcomes the attendees at the Holocaust Remembrance Day event at the Venice Community Center.
Melmed and video

Helga Melmed talks about life in concentration camps as images from them are displayed during the Holocaust Remembrance Day event at the Venice Community Center.
Tsypin

Violinist Vladimir Tsypin plays a selection from “Schindler’s List” on his 17th-century violin at the Holocaust Remembrance Day event at the Venice Community Center.
Melmed and daughter

Holocaust survivor Helga Melmed hugs her daughter, Lisa Bean, as they enter the VIP reception at Thursday’s Holocaust Remembrance Day event at the Venice Community Center.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments