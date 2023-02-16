VENICE — Helga Melmed was 13 when her father died.
"He never came home from work that night," the Venice resident said. "I never knew what happened to him except that he was dead."
But she actually had a pretty good idea what had happened, because her father was one of a number of men whose "work" that day had been to serve as human targets for soldiers practicing their marksmanship.
Helga and her parents, Frieda and Georg Arndtheim, had been rounded up with hundreds of other German Jews in October 1941 and taken to the Lodz ghetto, where hundreds of Polish Jews were already living in starvation while performing forced labor.
Despite the differences in language and culture, "we managed to get along," she said at a Holocaust Remembrance Day program Thursday at the Venice Community Center.
At first, her father was put to work digging ditches outside the camp. That was actually good, she said, because although he came home tired, he often brought with him coffee grounds and potato peels taken from the garbage, out of which her mother would make dinner.
"It filled our tummies, and it was good," she said.
She begged for an onion, but there were none to be found, she added.
Melmed said that her father's death broke her mother, who eventually could no longer work.
But she somehow was able to surprise her daughter with an onion on her 14th birthday, in 1942.
"It was the best present I ever got," she said.
Her mother died that night.
Her voice breaking, she took a sip of water.
"It's a tough spot to get over," she said. "No matter how old you get, you still remember your mother."
Before
Melmed said she had a very good childhood despite the Great Depression.
"Then, it started with the hating of the Jews," she said.
Her first teacher, in a public school, called her a "dirty Jew" and beat her hands with a ruler, she said.
She asked her mother how she could be a dirty Jew when she had taken a bath and washed her hair.
"It's very hard for a mother to explain that to a 5-year-old," she said.
She was then enrolled in a Jewish school, which became "everything" to her because her family wasn't allowed to go anywhere — not even to a market to buy vegetables, she said.
Her parents sheltered her as best they could from the worsening treatment of the Jews.
When the family's radio went "missing," her mother said she'd given it away. When their silverware was taken, she said it was OK because she had "different stuff."
Then, "the clouds came down," Melmed said — her school was burned by the Nazis on Nov. 9, 1938. Schoolwork, books — everything went up in flames.
She was 10.
"We were standing and hugging and crying," she said. "It was very traumatic."
Education went underground, literally, she said — some families would hold lessons in their basement.
The Nazis finally came for them in 1942, she said, knocking on their door to give them 20 minutes to get out and be taken to "a better place."
What could be a better place? she wondered. Again, her mother could not provide an answer.
They were put in trucks and taken to the Lodz ghetto.
After
She worked in a factory near the ghetto sewing buttons on army uniforms. It was hard work for her little hands, she said.
The owner of the factory took eight of the children — four boys and four girls — into his home, where they would have better conditions and more food.
"For ghetto life, it wasn't that bad," Melmed said.
She refers to the other three girls as her "sisters," though they were all from different countries.
"We managed to love each other," she said.
Their lives were disrupted when the Russian army approached, threatening to liberate the ghetto. The prisoners were loaded into cattle cars and taken to Auschwitz, where they were greeted by the phrase "Arbeit Macht Frei" — "Work Sets You Free" — over the gate.
"Not the kind of work done there," Melmed said. "Auschwitz was a terrible place."
Auschwitz
The prisoners had numbers sewn to their clothes, she said, and "we knew very well what happened to those whose numbers were called."
They were housed close enough to the ovens to see the smoke change colors when people were executed, and to experience the odor.
"I can still smell the flesh smell sometimes," she said.
She and her sisters had lost so much weight that they could convincingly lie about their age to protect themselves, she said, claiming to be younger or older as needed.
But at age 15, it appeared that she and her "sisters" might have run out of luck.
All their hair was shaved and they were made to strip naked in front of soldiers.
"We were very humiliated," she said.
Then, they were sent to the showers.
"We thought that was the end of us," she said.
They prayed before entering the showers, finding out to their relief that only water was coming out of them.
They were given rags to dry off with and other rags — the clothes of people who had been killed — to wear. There were no shoes.
They were then loaded into cattle cars and taken to Neuengamme labor camp, in Hamburg.
"No one has heard of it but it was worse than Auschwitz," Melmed said.
It also had an oven, she said.
The practice in the camp was to work the prisoners so hard and treat them so poorly they would die within 100 days, making room for more.
Later, the young women at Neuengamme were sent to another little-known camp to provide labor.
They would get one thick slice of bread a day, which they would cut into quarters, she said.
Breakfast was a quarter of the bread and a "brown liquid" that passed for coffee.
"It was warm." she said. "I can say that for it."
Lunch was another piece of bread, with water, and dinner was a third piece with soup made from turnips and potato peels.
They would eat the final bit of bread later with water, so they could go to bed "sort of not hungry," she said.
The "sisters" would finally be separated when the British army neared Hamburg.
Rescue
Rather than let their prisoners be liberated, the Nazis relocated them again.
They were trucked some distance, then made to walk. Their destination was the Bergen Belsen concentration camp. Melmed later learned it was about 90 miles away.
"If you fell down, you were shot," she said. "If you ran away, they just shot you."
She was very sick when they reached the camp, she said, and she didn't know where her "sisters" were.
The war was winding down and the Nazis were just throwing anyone considered "half dead" or sicker into mass graves.
One day she heard screaming and thought the worst, but the sound marked the arrival of British and American troops.
She was put on a stretcher and taken to a field hospital, where she was diagnosed with typhoid fever and consumption — tuberculosis.
She weighed 46 pounds and could encircle her leg with her thumb and finger.
It became a way to track her weight gain as she recovered, she said.
A Red Cross ship took her to Sweden, where she received further treatment but no visitors.
The other women in the ward were from other countries and would be seen by representatives of them, but not her.
"I was German," she said. "Who was going to come see me?"
Eventually, a German man who had left because of Nazism learned she was in the hospital and brought her candy and a warm coat.
He also took her home to meet his wife and two young daughters. She would end up living with the Shroeders for more than three years.
"We made a very nice family, so he decided to keep me," she said. "Life was very good."
She faced a hard decision when her mother's sister tracked her down through the World Jewish Congress and asked her to come to the United States.
She said she loved Sweden "but my aunt insisted."
America
She arrived in New York City with $99 in her pocket and a few things in a small suitcase.
She enrolled in high school, using a dictionary to translate lessons into German, completing them and then translating the work into English.
After graduating, she wanted to study nursing but New York hospitals required students to be citizens. She found an opening at Philadelphia Jewish Hospital, where she made a best friend whose brother she would later marry.
She became a citizen and graduated with honors, getting married in August 1951 after her fiance graduated as well.
They would have four children and be together for 65 years.
"And I miss him terribly," she said through tears.
Years later, she returned to Germany and, at the suggestion of a professor whom she had befriended, had plaques installed at the house in Berlin were she was raised.
"I consider those my parents' graves, because they were thrown to the wind and I don't know what happened to them," she said.
Her friend puts roses on the markers every holiday, she said.
She has also been back to Sweden, where she learned the house she lived in has been placed on the historic register.
That occurred during a reunion with her three "sisters," two of whom now also live in the U.S.
Melmed, 95, said that the recent rise of anti-semitism is what motivated her to speak at the event, though she often takes her message to schools.
It's up to people to learn to love and respect their neighbors, she said.
"Maybe someday we will get a better world."
