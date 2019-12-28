VENICE — A judge has ordered the city of Venice, Fox Lea Farm and Richard Longo to respond to a lawsuit by Windham Development Corp. seeking to overturn the city’s denial of a rezone application.
Windham, a Michigan-based company, was sought approval to build a compact residential development called Murphy Oaks on 39 acres north of Fox Lea Farm on North Auburn Road in Venice.
The City Council considered the project at a series of quasi-judicial hearings in August, September and October, with testimony from Fox Lea and Longo, of the Sawgrass community, in opposition.
Windham attempted to compromise, scaling back its original proposal from 118 homes to 105 homes and making other concessions requested by neighbors but ultimately it wasn’t enough.
The City Council denied the rezone request on Oct. 22, citing incompatibility.
Windham filed a writ of certiorari seeking to quash the Council’s ruling and at this time is not seeking monetary damages.
Arguments
The Council decided that the proposed residential development was not compatible with the commercial use of Fox Lea Farms, which was there first, and other nearby residential subdivisions.
In a legal filing, Windham challenged that argument, citing the city’s own Comprehensive Plan, updated in 2017, in which the Council specifically designated its property as “low-density residential” knowing it was next to Fox Lea and other subdivisions.
The property was annexed over a decade ago, but the city never provided the parcel with a city zoning designation. Technically, it still has a county Open Use Estate zoning designation of one home per five acres.
Windham’s legal filings say that that, too, violates the city’s own Comprehensive Plan, which requires property within city boundaries to have a city zoning designation.
Windham is also arguing the Council abandoned its responsibility to establish stipulations when it allowed attorneys for Fox Lea and Windham to work them out and then cited the stipulations, or disagreement over some of them, as contributing to the rezone rejection.
Judge Hunter Carroll, who briefly did some business with the city back in 2015 while he was an attorney with Matthews Eastmoore, filed a notice disclosing the previous relationship but did not recuse himself.
On Dec. 4, he gave the city, Fox Lea Farm and Longo until March 27 to respond.
