Piles of debris and homes damaged in Hurricane Ian line the roadway Thursday in Matlacha.

Scores of Floridians are getting a crash course on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s 50% rule governing rebuilding homes after a disaster.

For many, the rule is an unpleasant, problematic surprise on top of Ian’s damage and traumas.


Members of Florida Task Force 2 urban search and rescue gain access to a home through a broken upper window to confirm the home is clear of people and human remains, one week after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach.
