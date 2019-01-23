Normally, a dispute among homeowners in a gated community wouldn’t make its way before the Venice City Council.
But one did Tuesday, and the Council approved an amended preliminary plat landscape plan for the Willow Chase subdivision.
It all started a few years back when residents became concerned the live oaks planted in the right of way between the road and sidewalk would uproot the sidewalks, creating a trip-and-fall hazard.
The Willow Chase Community Association decided to replace some of the live oaks with other species over a two-year period and relocate others elsewhere at a substantial cost. The city agreed with the plan.
Then an anonymous complaint was filed with Code Enforcement, presumably to halt the tree removal. What staff found was the landscape plan that was originally adopted in 2004 was never adhered to. Instead, live oaks were planted.
Then the Great Recession began, WCI, the developer, went under, and no one paid attention to the landscape plan after that … until the recent effort to remove the oaks.
The amended preliminary plat approved Tuesday has a scaled-back landscape plan, giving the HOA far more leeway to determine what to plant and where, and what not to, into the future.
Some Willow Chase residents are still not happy with the oak removal plan.
Resident Bob McGinn, speaking on behalf of a number of residents, asked the Council to vote down the amended landscaping plan, saying removal of the oaks is destroying the symmetry and feel of the community. And no sidewalks have been damaged in the last two years, he said.
The Council repeated what the Venice Planning Commission said at an earlier approval hearing — take it up with your HOA.
“I’d much rather see this community deal with this as a sustainable landscape plan,” said Council Member Jeanette Gates.
Council Member Charles Newsom said he was troubled by the matter because it could set a precedent of the Council as arbiter of homeowner disputes.
Many subdivisions have grown over the past 25 years and seen their landscaping plans changed by storms, disease and other things. It’s not the city’s responsibility to address that decades later, he said.
“I don’t believe it’s City Council’s mission to settle disputes within an HOA. That’s up to them,” Newsom said.
The Council voted in favor of modifying the preliminary plat by codifying what’s currently in place, and making a few changes that provide flexibility, like allowing the development to select from a variety of species to plant.
Another change no longer requires the plat to indicate where trees are to be placed on private lots.
In the end, Council unanimously approved the plan by a vote of 6-0. Bob Daniels recused himself because he lives in Willow Chase.
Jeff Shrum, Community Development Director, said he’s working on a staff-driven process in case similar issues come up in the future.
He said the Planning Department staff was able to come up with a plan for the Venetian Golf & River Club recently that addressed the exact same problem — oaks uprooting sidewalks, and oak removal.
