With many homes flooded in the area following Hurricane Ian, homeowners looking to sell their homes impacted by floodwaters must disclose it.
"I always believe full disclosure is important," said Jo-Anne Sckowska, the president of Venice Area Board of Realtors.
A Florida law, which was decided in Johnson v. Davis in 1985, requires a seller of a house to disclose to the buyer all known facts that affect the value of a property being sold and that are not readily observable or known by the buyer.
According to Sharon Neuhofer, the president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto Inc., there is a form sellers can fill out regarding disclosure.
"It would impact the value of the property," Neuhofer said about flooding.
She posed the question if someone would want to buy a property that had been flooded already.
A sellers disclosure form prepared by the Florida Board of Realtors includes a section on water intrusion, drainage and flooding. The form asks questions such as "Have past or present drainage or flooding problems affected the property?" and about water intrusion or being in a special flood hazard area.
The seller is then asked to explain if the answer to any of the questions were a "yes."
While sellers are not mandated to fill the form out, most Realtors have the sellers do it, Neuhofer said.
"If you had two feet of water in your home, they need to know that," Neuhofer said about the potential buyers.
Sckowska said sellers should disclose the house had flooding and then show how exactly it was fixed.
"There is no fear in that house, because you know it was done properly," she said.
She mentioned the importance of providing the proof of who repaired the damage, especially "properly" licensed contractors, and what they did. For example, a couple feet of the dry wall was taken out and replaced.
"Life happens. You have to handle it properly," Sckowska said about flood damage.
