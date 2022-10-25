Flood damage

According to Florida law, flood damage must be disclosed when homeowners are selling their homes.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS TILLEY

With many homes flooded in the area following Hurricane Ian, homeowners looking to sell their homes impacted by floodwaters must disclose it.

"I always believe full disclosure is important," said Jo-Anne Sckowska, the president of Venice Area Board of Realtors.


