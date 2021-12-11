Homeowners share benefits and challenges of preserving Venice history

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series of the historical areas and structures of Venice and what, if anything, can be done to save them. See page 3B for a story about a contractor who enjoys saving old homes.
VENICE — Exactly what are the benefits and challenges of living in a historic Venice home?
The answers vary somewhat, but there are similarities. One key benefit, for example, is location, said Jan Vertefeuille.
“The closer-in lots were the first to be built. We can easily walk to downtown and don’t really need to get into our car except to leave the island.”
When Vertefeuille and Ben Abramson began house shopping some six years ago, they toured a 1926-era house and warmed to the idea of owning an older residence. The available number of historic homes was limited, however. They eventually found a three-bedroom, two-bath house on Pedro Street that was in foreclosure and had previously been used as a vacation rental.
“It would have been built as a modest style house with a lot of square footage and not a lot of exterior detail,” said Vertefeuille. “It was listed in the property records as having been built in 1946. Turns out, it is one of the 1920s houses. We searched the museum’s records and discovered the error.”
The couple installed hurricane impact windows and renovated the wooden floors and sub-flooring. They agree, however, that the money spent on maintenance and upgrades is well worth the investment.
“I just think there is something special about these old homes,” Vertefeuille said. “We do have some nice molding, arched doorways and original hardwood floors you just wouldn’t be able to get in the newer homes.”
“The wooden floors, they just glow with that old patina,” added Abramson. “Sometimes, when you’re sitting in the living room, you just feel this sort of warm embrace to the house. This was not a cost-efficient way to build in those days. It was an artistic one.”
The smaller, bungalow homes are just as significant to Nolen’s plan for the city as some of the grander homes to be seen on West Venice Avenue, said Vertefeuille.
“For every single building that we lose, it takes away from our overall identity as a historic community. They’re treasures. They are really solidly built. They reflect the craftsmanship of a bygone era.”
When hurricane Irma threatened the Suncoast in 2017, one of their neighbors, who also lives nearby in a historic house, decided to remain and ride out the storm, said Vertefeuille.
“She said, ‘The house has weathered plenty of these storms. I trust it and how it was built.’ I guess the best way to know if something is going to survive is how it has survived.”
The couple said they worry about the future of many of Venice’s historic homes because of their location on increasingly valuable lots due to their proximity to the center of town.
“These homes are what makes Venice distinctive, particularly with John Nolen’s plan,” said Abramson. “This house is part of Venice from the moment the city began. We absolutely want to make sure that it is passed along to the next generation.”
Robert Brooks purchased his three-bedroom bungalow house on Nassau Street in 1990 because he saw it as a good investment. It was a misty, rainy day as he was waiting for the Realtor to arrive so he let himself into the courtyard, which had a roof over it leading into the house.
“As I walked into the living room, with its high-barreled ceiling, I thought, ‘Wow! This house is for me.’”
“This house would have been kind of a medium-sized residence,” added his wife, Sue Chapman. “There was space for a maid’s quarters, and it even has an annunciator in it, which Robert resurrected. So now I can ring for coffee in the morning.”
Their house is located midway between Venezia and Blalock Parks and is within easy walking distance of both the beach and downtown. They also appreciate the pristine condition of the house with all of its unique details.
“I was up in the attic and it looked like the guys had just laid their tools down yesterday,” added Brooks. “It’s like you peeked inside of a violin, all of that wonderful pine that’s filled with resin.”
In addition to their island home, the couple also own two historic homes in the Edgewood District.
“They are all charming,” Chapman said. “They all have something special about them. One, for example, has an attic which you don’t see much of in Florida. The other is one of the ‘fortress’ homes in which the walls and ceilings were made of poured cement.
“I see historic homes as a good investment,” she added, “but you have to have a feel for the house. “You have to appreciate the workmanship, the style. We think this is a very classy house. We see this not just as an investment for us, but an investment for the community. We hope it continues to exist long after us.”
Curt and Tommye Whittaker already realized the benefits of living in a historic home when they came to Venice six years ago. They lived in a series of historic homes as they moved around the country, including a 1782 Cape Cod-style house in Concord, New Hampshire that, at one point, had been owned by a Revolutionary War hero.
When Tommye discovered online one of the original grand homes on West Venice Avenue was available, she was instantly smitten.
“We bought it because we couldn’t believe a house like this could be just two and a half blocks from downtown and City Hall, and about the same distance to the most exquisite water we had ever seen outside of the Caribbean. Curt came down and just fell in love with the community. We were excited that this town cares about its history.”
The 4-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home was built in 1927 by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. It was purchased in the 1930s and used as a winter home for New York singer, manager and music critic Fitzhugh Haensel. The music impresario kept a staff of four employed year-round in the home. After his death in 1944, his widow, Florence, continued to winter there until her death in 1966.
Because the Whittakers both have a love for history, owning the two-story home, with its myriad architectural details, is both a pleasure and a responsibility. “Most people only live in a house like this for about 15 years,” Tommye said. “You have to invest in the house. And you do this for the succeeding generations. Curt and I feel more like stewards of this house. It’s never anybody’s real home. We’ve done what we can to make sure this house will be here for future generations. And that’s why we recently had it added to the city’s historic register.”
The challenge of owning such a historic home is keeping up with the maintenance, said Curt.
“First of all, you need to find a good electrician willing to work on a house with no electrical plans. The same can be said for locating a good plumber. And the newer homes being built are graded up to meet code, which changes the nearby water table. As a result, your flooding issues increase and you need to invest in more active drainage to keep your property dry.”
Still, they both feel the benefits of owning a historic home far outweigh any challenges.
“Keep in mind that it’s an old house and things are going to go wrong from time to time,” added Curt. “Budget more than you think you will need for maintenance, and pay attention to the historic homes of Venice Facebook page because they have lots of good advice about local contractors and craftsmen who can help you with your house.”
