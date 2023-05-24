Honor Walk

A 6-mile Honor Walk fundraiser to benefit The Honor Movement Foundation is planned for Memorial Day in Venice.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MEDIA MARK SPOTLIGHT

VENICE — The "Ruck to Remember Regional Final Miles” event — a six-mile walk where people can walk with their "ruck," or backpack — is planned for Memorial Day, May 29.

It's set for 6:30 a.m. at Patriots Park at 800 Venetia Bay Blvd. in Venice.


   
