VENICE — The "Ruck to Remember Regional Final Miles” event — a six-mile walk where people can walk with their "ruck," or backpack — is planned for Memorial Day, May 29.
It's set for 6:30 a.m. at Patriots Park at 800 Venetia Bay Blvd. in Venice.
“The event is to honor our fallen,” said Mike Levine, a sponsor. “Everyone is invited. We are hoping to get at least 50 walkers.”
The walk is designed to raise money for the Honor Movement Foundation, which supports active-duty, veterans, first responders and their families during critical times with expedited resources to aid them in their time of need, healing or transition, according to its website.
The Honor Movement Foundation “Ruck to Remember” was founded by Marine veteran Keith Jolly in Washington D.C. 12 years ago.
“We did our first event in 2011 — ‘Ruck’ is a military term for a backpack and movement,” Jolly said. “A year before that, I did a 180-mile hike just for fun which got a lot of attention.
“Later that year, I buried a few veteran friends who passed during the global war on terrorism. After the funerals, my fellow Marines and I talked about what we could do to help.”
Jolly said the “Ruck sack” is optional.
“Many active and retired military will complete the walk with a full backpack, but it’s not required.”
Registered participants will be provided a T-shirt to wear at the event and are encouraged to wear tan or brown hiking pants.
The cost to participate is $60.
Funds raised will support programs like Operation Clear Path.
To register, donate or for more information, visit:
