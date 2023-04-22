VENICE — When Mike Levine first learned about the Honor Movement Foundation and the services it provides for veterans, he wanted to bring a fundraiser to Venice to help support its mission.
“I married into an Army family; my wife’s dad and brother served, and I’ve always had an appreciation for veterans and their service to our country,” Levine said.
Levine is a sponsor of the “Ruck to Remember Regional Final Miles” event that is planned for Memorial Day, May 29. A six-mile walk is planned at 6:30 a.m. that day at Patriots Park, {span}800 Venetia Bay Blvd., Venice.{/span}
“The event is to honor our fallen,” Levine said. “Everyone is invited. We are hoping to get at least 50 walkers.”
The Honor Movement Foundation supports active-duty, veterans, first responders, and their families during critical times with expedited resources to aid and comfort them in their time of need, healing or transition, according to its website.
The Honor Movement Foundation “Ruck to Remember” was founded by Marine veteran Keith Jolly in Washington D.C. 12 years ago.
“We did our first event in 2011 — ‘Ruck’ is a military term for a backpack and movement,” Jolly said. “A year before that, I did a 180-mile hike just for fun which got a lot of attention.
“Later that year, I buried a few veteran friends who passed during the global war on terrorism. After the funerals, my fellow Marines and I talked about what we could do to help.”
Jolly said the “Ruck sack” is optional.
“Many active and retired military will complete the walk with a full backpack, but it’s not required.”
Registered participants will be provided a T-shirt to wear at the event and are encouraged to wear tan or brown hiking pants.
The cost to participate is $60.
Funds raised will support programs like Operation Clear Path.
“It helps veterans in critical times of need to seek medical and psychological support for PTSD, depression or addiction,” Jolly said. “It also helps provide financial assistance to active-duty military and first responders.”
Volunteers are needed to help hand out water for the walkers.
An event social will follow near the flag poles at the park.
Levine owns a Venice Home Instead franchise, a home care agency offering services to seniors who wish to remain living in their homes.
“I am always looking to hire veterans as caregivers,” Levine said. “They have an incredible work ethic and want to be of service to others.”
Jolly said the organization is meant to inspire veterans to come together and also honor the fallen.
“About 50% of those who participate at the annual 60 kilometers event in Washington are veterans.”
The movement is open to all ages and the route is handicap accessible.
