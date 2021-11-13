VENICE — As the Patriots Park flags waved in the wind, the Venice community celebrated and thanked veterans during a Veterans Day ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 159 of Venice.
“These are the people that have made our country safe,” said Mayor Ron Feinsod.
A large crowd gathered at the park and were dressed in patriotic and military clothing.
Before the ceremony began, many “thank you for your service” remarks could be heard throughout the crowd as veterans trickled into the park.
The ceremony itself was filled with speakers expressing the importance of the day, its history, and advocacy for veterans.
Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert mentioned how talking with veterans could go a long way and encouraged local veterans to attend school events.
“They need to hear your story,” Detert said.
Throughout the event, the Suncoast Wind Ensemble performed patriotic music as the crowd saluted.
The ensemble even played each military branch’s anthem as veterans stood for their respective branch, which was met with applause.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, an Army veteran himself, spoke about the “selfless service” of veterans, “who gave up their own personal freedoms to serve for our freedoms.”
He thanked other veterans for their “unwavering service” during both peace and war times.
Steube then talked about his efforts in Congress to pass bills specifically benefiting veterans, including a veteran healthcare bill and “Free Veterans from Fees Act,” which overwhelmingly passed in the U.S. House recently.
The passed bill would waive special-use permit fees for veteran gatherings or special events at war memorials in Washington, D.C.
“That is the least we can do,” Steube said.
The Congressman mentioning these efforts resulted in an uproar of applause.
Along with comments of gratitude for veterans, Barbara Vaughn announced the unveiling of 13 new names placed on the 9/11 memorial in Patriots Park.
The 13 names were of those killed during the Kabul Airport attack this year.
The crowd somberly listened as Vaughn read the 13 names out to the crowd with people shaking their heads at how young many of them were.
The gracious and at times somber event concluded with the American Legion Honor Guard giving a three-volley salute, which was then followed by “Taps.”
Before attendees left, the crowd joined in with the Suncoast Wind Ensemble to sing “God Bless America.”
