Opening nights of new shows are special — electricity and anticipation fill the air.
Saturday evening, as members of the audience gradually entered the Mertz Theatre to take their seats for the world premier of “Hood,” the scene was in place — scaffolding and hanging vines and tree branches of a forest — to depict Sherwood Forest outside Nottingham, England.
A young woman, Rocia Mendoza-Sliva, climbed up to the second level at stage right to tune her cello. She regularly plays with the Florida Orchestra and the Naples Philharmonic. She has played in such Broadway shows as “The Lion King” and “West Side Story” and also as assistant principal cellist with Andre Bocelli.
Saturday, she was on stage throughout both acts.
Although it was some 15 minutes before showtime, it paid to be early to this show on this night. A young man came on stage next, attired in pants and top so purposely and carefully mismatched by the costume designer that we early birds had yet another hint that we were in for something different this night.
He walked about the stage a bit, despite the odd attire. Perhaps he was simply checking to make sure everything was in its place.
He began doing some warm-up exercises and soon was joined, one by one and two by two, with others in the cast. Most, but not all, were in rather odd attire, none of it attributable to Ralph Lauren, not even to his 14th century ancestor.
Others arrived until the entire cast was on stage, doing an assorted variety of warm-ups to prepare for the show. One actor sat down on the edge of the stage and proceeded to chat with some youngsters in the audience.
As showtime neared, and right on cue, the entire cast was back on stage, in their places. We met characters we might have read about in the “Tales of Robin Hood.”
As there are many versions of that wonderful old story about a band of merry men who took from the rich to give to the poor, there is still more to this 21st century retelling of these men and women in an innovative reworking of a wonderful classic in a not-so-classic manner.
This is not the first show to be created at Asolo Rep for possible greatness. At least three have made it to Broadway in past years, including one other about some other thieves — “Bonny and Clyde.”
With Laura Osnes as Bonnie at the Asolo, it went to Broadway where it lasted for four weeks. Osnes’ next role was “Cinderella” in the Broadway show of the same name and for which she won a Best Actress Tony.
Should this show and some of its talented cast members make it to the Great White Way, keep the name Anthony Chatmon II in mind. He has two prior Broadway shows — “Hadestown” and “Be More Chill” — on his resume, as well as several national tours.
His charisma resonated through the audience Saturday night.
Daniel Lopez not only wore his suit of many colors well but with guitar in hand and one song after another for the entire show. He had a huge role and handled it skillfully and charmingly.
Luke Antony Neville was simply outrageous, which is what his roles as Smote and Lady Boxington and Scarlet required.
Some of the star-quality troubadours in this show also served as puppeteers off and on during the performance, adding yet another level to the story enacted on a three-level set with a couple of trapdoors to boot.
All this takes place in Nottingham, England, in the early 13th century.
“Hood” is theater-goers theater with musicians as carefully cast as the troubadours. The creative team included Douglas Carter Beane (book), Mark Brokaw (director), Kris Danford (dialect coach), Lewisa Flynn (music/lyrics), Justin Goldner (orchestration), Nick LeHane (puppet designer), Adam Rigg (scenic and costume designer), Ellenore Scott (choreographer), Japhy Weideman (lighting designer), Elisabeth Weidner (sound designer) and several others.
“Hood” continues through June 26 on the Mertz stage in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For tickets, go to asolorep.org or call 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388.
The Asolo Rep still requires masks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.