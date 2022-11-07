Spanish Point (copy)

Little Sarasota Bay as seen from a pioneer building at Historic Spanish Point.

 GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO

OSPREY — Welcoming all who are experiencing grief in some form, Tidewell Hospice, in partnership with Tidewell Foundation, is holding a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens at Historic Spanish Point in Osprey.

The program begins at 5 p.m.


