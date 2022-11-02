OSPREY -- Welcoming all who are experiencing grief in some form, Tidewell Hospice, in partnership with Tidewell Foundation, is holding a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens at Historic Spanish Point in Osprey.
The program begins at 5 p.m.
As the community provider of free grief services, Tidewell Hospice, a division of Empath Health, will lead a special gathering to honor the loss of a loved one, friend, caregiver, coworker, beloved pet or change in life status.
The event will allow families, friends and hospice staff and volunteers to honor the special person in their lives and remember their legacy. It will include music, reflection, and an opportunity to gather as a community in celebration of those dear to them.
“Families have been through so much in the past couple of years as they also cope with the loss of loved ones and adjust to new lives” said Jonathan Fleece, president and CEO of Tidewell Hospice. “The hurricane added to feelings of loss. We look forward to this time and place where people can gather to process their grief and rekindle hope.”
There is no cost to attend; no RSVP is required. The event is outdoors; rain will mean postponement.
For more information, contact Shannon Johnson at 941-552-7569 or email her at:
