From left, Longtime ShorePoint Venice Hospital volunteers are Frank Collins, Dick Fickleman and Dana Pratt. These men have served as officers for the group in addition to being longtime volunteers. Dick continues as their scholarship chair.
The Venice High School Jazz Band received a huge applause from the ShorePoint Hospital volunteers. They performed at the volunteer luncheon. These talented musicians are, from left, Andrew Ptazek, Joshua Frank, Cooper Tennerino, Drew Halpin, Sean Buras, Ethan Wassreman, Daniel Sanchy, Dylan Sacksteder, Henry Feit, Kyle Berkery and their teacher, mentor and band director at Venice High, David Wing.
Good friends Irene Bette and Ron Kubiak, Director of Rehab Services, show off their luau spirit at the ShorePoint Venice Hospital Volunteer Appreciation luncheon.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
ShorePoint Hospital Volunteer Coordinator Ingrid Tetreault welcomed Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod to the Volunteer Appreciation Luau. The mayor thanked the group for their dedication and service.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
What better way to catch the luau spirit than to walk into an event with someone handing you a drink with a cute umbrella in it and saying, “Aloha?”
That clearly describes the ShorePoint Health Venice volunteer appreciation luau.
The Venice Community Center gave more than 150 volunteers and staff dressed in colorful shirts a chance to celebrate. Often during the year the group gathers to install officers and give awards. This time it was just to have fun.
Hospital CEO Kelly Enriquez made a brief appearance and thanked the volunteers for their work. Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod also gave a brief “thank you” to the group.
The fun group from the Elephant’s Trunk led by Stephanie Elliott and Leigh Luongo helped serve food and drinks. They are getting the thrift shop ready for their annual Christmas in July on July 15 and 16.
Ron Kubiak, director of Rehab Services, was on hand making sure everyone was celebrating.
Three cheers to the representatives of the Venice High School Band. The members sang and played, and volunteers applauded many times.
Their band director, David Wang, loves having his musicians perform around town and was on hand to encourage.
Thank you to all the HVV volunteers who touch our hearts and care for us at their assignments. Thank you, Ingrid Tetreault, volunteer coordinator, and all for this fun, special celebration.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is long time ShorePoint Health Venice volunteer Irene Bette.
Irene loves her work at the hospital and is perfect for it. She embodies the message of the volunteers to bring comfort and hope to all in distress.
Irene is always ready with a kind word. Her friendly disposition is a natural for patience and families who need encouragement. She welcomes the chance to offer a friendly word or a friendly shoulder.
Irene is a terrific song and dance person. She is a regular song leader at HVV Christmas gatherings. For years, she and her friend sang at the Living Room at the Senior Center, entertaining those in adult day care.
Irene is the kind of person who lights up a room when she walks into it. She is proud of her faith in Christ and lives the Christian message to love one another.
Irene Bette is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net
