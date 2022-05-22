SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital is moving ahead with the next phase of its effort to provide comprehensive, state-of-the-art cancer treatment.
On Monday, the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board authorized the construction of a new seven-story cancer pavilion, the third phase of the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute on SMH’s Sarasota campus.
The pavilion will house a new breast health center, outpatient surgery suites, radiation oncology, infusion services, diagnostic imaging, and integrative and supportive care in a building connected by a skybridge to the oncology tower that opened in November.
A parking garage with about 700 spaces is also included in the preliminary plans, according to a news release.
“A key focus of the Jellison Cancer Institute is building upon our existing medical expertise with advanced technology and the full continuum of care for our community,” said SMH CEO David Verinder in the release “The Cancer Pavilion is key to the continued development of the Jellison Cancer Institute and our vision to create an outpatient treatment center that has all aspects of cancer care under one roof.”
SMH plans to demolish the existing Cape Outpatient Surgery Center and a smaller SMH-owned building on the southwest corner of Floyd Street and U.S 41 to make room for the new pavilion, which will also will be home to medical, surgical and radiation oncology physician clinics, according to the release.
“We are extremely excited to move forward with the Jellison Cancer Institute’s vision of providing comprehensive cancer care to our community,” said medical oncologist Richard Brown, M.D., who serves as the Institute’s chief program medical director.
Brown oversees a team of more than 90 specialists, the release states.
Site work on the $220 million project is awaiting regulatory permits and approvals.
