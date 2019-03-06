The Hospital Compare rating for Venice Regional Bayfront Health (VRBH) has gone down each year since the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) launched the program in October 2016.
CMS evaluates about 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals on more than 50 standards, then issues a rating of from one up to five stars so consumers can compare them.
When the hospital got three stars in the first year of Hospital Compare, officials expressed dissatisfaction with the rating, saying it was based on old data that didn’t reflect recent improvements.
But the rating dropped to two stars in December 2017 despite scores on 10 of 12 patient safety indicators and three of five hospital-acquired infection indicators that were better than the national average.
The lower rating was attributed to “a newly added safety metric that had not been previously reported,” according to a press statement. The metric in question wasn’t identified.
CMS released its first star ratings since 2017 last week. VRBH’s rating was down to one star.
That’s not an accurate reflection of the hospital’s level of care, Marketing Director Bob Hite said in a press statement.
“Some of the data used to determine the rating is from as far back as July 2014 and does not reflect current practices and progress we have made more recently,” he wrote. “Regardless, this snapshot of our performance does not meet the expectations we have for ourselves and our patients. However, we are on a solid path of improvement.”
He pointed out that infection rates at VRBH continue to be at or better than the national average; readmission rates are among the lowest in Southwest Florida and the nation; and its measure for dealing with sepsis and septic shock is 86 percent, compared to the national average of 51 percent.
Whatever the next survey shows, in this one few of the hospital’s indicators changed much from the 2017 survey.
Of the nine benchmarks for complications and mortality. VRBH’s rating is no different from the national standard in seven of them. It’s worse in two — the 30-day death rate for heart failure patients and pneumonia patients. It fell short only in the latter in 2017.
Of the six infection benchmarks in the report, VRBH was better than the national average in one — C. difficile, which had been a problem area — and no different from the national standard in four. It reported no cases of the sixth benchmark — surgical-site infections from abdominal hysterectomy.
But it’s in patient satisfaction where the hospital acknowledges that “the recent Hospital Compare update shows opportunities for improvement ….”
Of 10 measures related to the patient experience, VRBH got three stars out of five in only one — whether patients were given information about what to do during their recovery at home.
Eighty-four percent said they were, down from 86 percent in 2017. The state average was 85 percent, while 87 percent said they were nationwide.
That was the lone three-star category in 2016 as well.
The hospital got two stars in four measures: quietness; whether patients understood what continuing care they would need after discharge; the rating they would give the hospital; and whether they would recommend it.
In the other five categories — how well nurses communicate; how well doctors communicate; whether patients always got help as soon as they wanted; whether staff always explained medications; and room cleanliness — VRBH got one star.
It didn’t exceed state or nationals standards in any measure, though it was only a few percentage points off for information about what to do during their recovery at home.
But it fell short of the state standard by double digits in five out of 10 measures and the national one in eight out of 10 despite some improvements.
Notably, the number of patients who would rate the hospital a 9 or a 10 ticked up, from 56 percent to 58 percent. But the number who would recommend it went down 1 percentage point, to 56 percent, from 57 percent in the previous two surveys.
The hospital’s efforts to improve are paying off, though they aren’t reflected in the latest survey, Hite wrote.
“Implementing the bedside shift report has helped increase nurse communication scores,” he wrote. “Hourly rounding has increased staff responsiveness to patient needs …. In addition, we recently hired a highly skilled facilitator to work with all of our employees, physicians and volunteers to help improve communication ….”
Sarasota MemorialSMH got two pieces of good news over the last week: another five-star CMS rating and recognition for the fourth time as one of the 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health.
The hospital has received a five-star rating in each survey, the only Florida hospital that has done so and the only one in Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto and Charlotte counties with a top mark in the current survey.
The 100 Top Hospitals were chosen from more than 2,700 nationally that “outperformed peer group hospitals on all clinical and operational performance benchmarks evaluated in the study,” according to an SMH press statement.
Similar to the CMS analysis for Hospital Compare, the measures include patient mortality and complications, infections, readmissions and patient satisfaction.
The hospitals on the list had 24.9 percent higher survival rates; 18.7 percent fewer complications; 19.3 percent fewer healthcare-associated infections; and 11.9 percent lower costs.
“This award is a reflection of the entire team’s dedication to provide the highest quality care to the community and people we serve,” said SMH President David Verinder.
SMH also made the list in 2003, 2012 and 2016.
Find Hospital Compare reports at: Medicare.gov/HospitalCompare.
The IBM Watson report is at IBM.com/watson-health/services/100-top.
