Robotic technology that can access the far reaches of a patient’s lungs is the latest equipment acquired by Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) to help in the treatment of cancer.
Lung cancer is the most common form of cancer worldwide, according to the American Lung Association, with an estimated 2.1 million new cases diagnosed in 2018.
Of those, an estimated 234,030 new cases were in the United States — about 13 percent of all cancer diagnoses.
The complex geography of the lung can make detection and diagnosis difficult.
KidsHealth.org offers a simple but vivid description of the problem:
“Each main stem bronchus … branches off into tubes, or bronchi, that get smaller and even smaller still, like branches on a big tree. The tiniest tubes are called bronchioles and there are about 30,000 of them in each lung.
Each bronchiole is about the same thickness as a hair.
“At the end of each bronchiole is a special area that leads into clumps of teeny tiny air sacs called alveoli. There are about 600 million alveoli in your lungs and if you stretched them out, they would cover an entire tennis court.”
Searching for trouble spots is both hard and potentially dangerous for the patient.
That’s where Auris Health’s Monarch Platform comes in. It has a flexible robotic endoscope that can safely reach deep into the lung to get tissue samples for biopsy.
SMH received the equipment Dec. 19 and plans to begin using it late next month.
It’s one of just 10 U.S. hospitals to get the technology, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this year.
“This technology provides improved reach, vision and control for bronchoscopic procedures, so that we can diagnose, and eventually treat, small, peripheral nodules with greater precision than ever before,” said interventional pulmonologist Joseph Seaman, M.D., and thoracic surgeon Paul Chomiak, M.D. the leaders of SMH’s lung cancer team, in a press statement.
Unlike a standard bronchoscope, in which a fiber-optic cable is inserted and maneuvered by hand, the Monarch Platform operates robotically, with the doctor manipulating the probe remotely.
And unlike a needle aspiration, in which a needle is used to remove a tissue sample, the platform allows the doctor to track and steer the cable throughout the lung, watching the entire way.
Finally, unlike surgery, the third standard option in diagnosis, there’s no incision, with the risks one would pose.
The company claims that clinical studies showed its platform was able to help doctors get distant biopsy samples from 14 out of 15 patients under direct vision with no serious adverse effects.
The new technology will be part of the expansion of SMH’s Cancer Institute.
Additional facilities being to provide a full continuum of cancer care, from prevention, screening and diagnosis to treatment, clinical trials and lifetime follow-up, survivorship care and support, the press statement said.
In early 2019, construction will begin on an outpatient radiation oncology center on the University Parkway/Honore campus, opening in 2020, and an eight-story oncology tower on the main campus, planned to open in 2021.
Follow the progress at SMH.com/news by clicking on “Cancer Institute Updates.”
