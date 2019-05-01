Florida’s certificate of need (CON) law just needs the governor’s signature to be legislated out of existence.
Both the Florida Senate and the House voted Monday to repeal the healthcare regulatory program, which delayed for several years the construction of new hospitals in Venice.
Officials in North Port celebrated the votes as possibly hastening the establishment of a hospital there, but Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH), which has long-term plans for one, cautioned that its timetable is unchanged.
It could open the door to another company entering the market, however. CON repeal would eliminate a filing fee of as much as $50,000 as well as the cost of preparing an application — and defending it in an administrative trial.
HistoryFlorida adopted its CON program in 1973 in order to qualify for federal health program funding. The theory behind it was that limiting the approval of facilities, equipment and services would protect against their overproliferation, which could result in unnecessary hospitalizations and tests and lower quality service.
An expected byproduct was some cost containment, but as the House staff analysis of its bill noted, “Studies have found that CON programs do not meet the goal of limiting costs in health care.”
Often, it states, the law provided a mechanism for existing providers to defend their service areas against competition.
CON regulation also gave the government leverage to require that an applicant meet minimum levels of charity care but the results on that front are mixed, the analysis states.
Since the federal mandate went away in 1986, 16 states have largely or entirely repealed their CON program in the name of restoring competition to the market.
Success, finallyRepeal has come up each Florida legislative session in recent years but generally has died in the Senate. This year, House Speaker Jose Oliva had made repeal one of his priorities and Senate President Bill Galvano supported the effort.
The House adopted a repeal bill in March by a vote of 77-33. Local representatives James Buchanan, a Republican, voted for it. Democrat Margaret Good voted against.
The Senate adopted an amended version of the bill Monday, with local Sen. Joe Gruters voting in favor. That sent the bill back to the House, which approved it 81-34 later in the day. Buchanan and Good voted the same way as on the previous bill.
If signed by Gov. Ron Desantis, the new law would go into effect July 1.
The House bill would have eliminated CON regulation entirely. The bill going to the governor repeals it for general hospitals and “tertiary” services such as organ transplants and neonatal intensive-care units this year and specialty hospitals, such as childrens hospitals, in 2021.
Hospitals would still need to meet licensing standards.
Nursing homes, hospices and intermediate-care facilities for the developmentally disabled would remain under CON regulation.
Time lostHad a previous repeal effort succeeded, Venice today might have one, if not two new hospitals.
The Agency for Health Care Administration preliminarily approved CONs for SMH for a new facility and Venice Regional Bayfront Health (VRBH) for a replacement one in December of 2016. (A prior SMH application had been denied.)
But because each challenged the CON the other got — and other hospitals did as well — it took until the middle of 2018 for their approvals to become final. The administrative challenge process took more than a year to complete and cost the hospitals thousands of dollars.
SMH was finally able to break ground a month ago and it still needs some city approvals. Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice isn’t expected to open until 2021.
VRBH has yet to break ground after spending months getting the county to approve the site for its new facility. Construction would be on about the same timetable as for SMH.
It’s not clear what the impact of repeal would be on the two CONs, each of which was issued with conditions.
Attorney Steve Boone, who has decades of CON experience and whose firm represented VRBH before Sarasota County Commission, said repeal will give hospital corporations an option.
“The way I read the bill is that a hospital holding a CON has the option of proceeding under the CON or letting it go and proceeding under the [licensing] statute,” he said. “I think there are a couple factors to consider.
“Obviously, someone that is already under construction wouldn’t want to start over, nor would someone who is far down the road with AHCA plan review. If you hadn’t started plan review and didn’t mind waiting until July 1 to do so, then you may want to abandon your CON.”
‘Step up’North Port, the largest city in the county, has been lobbying for a hospital for years. SMH has asked residents to be patient as it grows the medical community in South County to a point that it will support a full-service hospital there.
It currently operates an emergency department on Bobcat Village Center Road.
“I think it’s time we tell Sarasota Memorial to step up to the plate and provide us with a full hospital,” said Sam George, the head of the advocacy group Community Hospital Action Team. “Building of a facility will just cause North Port to explode (in growth).”
But SMH Public Information Officer Kim Savage said its plans won’t be affected by CON repeal.
“Regardless of what happens in the Legislature this week, we will proceed with our longstanding plans to build a hospital on our Sumter Boulevard property in North Port,” she said. “We remain focused on investing in medical services and infrastructure and recruiting physicians to the community so we can establish a viable, high-quality hospital that provides North Port residents with excellent care for decades to come.”
Staff Writer Tom Harmening contributed to this report.
