Roughly $500,000 could be all that’s standing in the way of Venice Regional Bayfront Health (VRBH) getting county approval of its proposed new hospital site.
The number represents the difference between the amount of fees county staff thinks it should be reimbursed for widening East Venice Avenue and the amount the hospital wants for promising to spend $5.7 million on the project.
If an agreement about the road is reached, the other approvals VRBH needs could fall into place.
Discussing a proposed developer’s agreement on the road widening Tuesday, two county commissioners seemed sympathetic to VRBH’s position and two backed staff, with the fifth commissioner, recently elected Christian Ziegler, remaining noncommittal.
The matter doesn’t come up for a vote until January.
The proposed hospital site, south of East Venice Avenue and east of the Jacaranda roundabout, is currently zoned for residential development that would generate about $730,000 in mobility (impact) fees.
As the site of the hospital and medical office building VRBH is proposing, the amount goes up to $2.5 million.
While VRBH has agreed to widen the road, it doesn’t want to pay to do the work and also pay mobility fees to the county to use for other roads.
In the developer’s agreement, staff proposed essentially a 50/50 split of the fees, with the hospital getting reimbursement of about $1.2 million.
VRBH countered by proposing the county keep $750,000 in fees — roughly the amount it was expecting, which has been pledged to the improvement of River Road — and reimburse the hospital the balance of about $1.75 million.
Representing the hospital, attorney Jeff Boone stressed that it would be getting its own money back, and that no public funds would be used for the road, even if the cost went up.
Commission Chair Nancy Detert said she was frustrated that, after three public hearings, they weren’t looking at an agreement both sides had already signed off on.
“This is like we’re negotiating your deal in public monthly,” she told Boone.
Boone agreed that it’s a “lousy” way to work out a deal, but the only option because the commissioners are required by the state’s Sunshine Law to have their discussions in public meetings.
“There may be other parts of the agreement you don’t like,” he said.
It wasn’t particularly popular with the members of the public who spoke: About two-thirds of them urged the commission to reject it.
Commissioner Al Maio said he started out opposed to the fee split, but for a different reason.
The payment of road fees started out as a way for a developer to proceed with a project by paying money instead of building a road, he said. Because VRBH is proposing to build the road, ordinarily he’d support not retaining any of the mobility fees.
Then, he said, staff reminded him that the fees originally projected were pledged to back up a loan to fund the River Road project. On that basis, he said, he’d support the hospital’s proposal.
Commissioner Mike Moran said he’s still thinking the issue through, but added that the intent of the fee program isn’t to make a developer fix a problem and also pay a fee.
Vice Chair Charles Hines said he backed staff’s proposal because VRBH would be bringing “probably the most intensive possible use” to the area. But the fees the county retains should be used in that area, he said.
Detert said she doesn’t like the idea of the hospital paying the fees and “we pay you back.”
She called staff’s proposal “very generous” and expressed doubt that VRBH would walk away from a $200-million-plus project over $500,000.
And she again tried to make it clear that she expects to see an agreement in January that both sides recommend for approval.
“I hope we’re not going to find ourselves negotiating every nickel in public again,” she said.
In addition to the developer’s agreement, the commissioners also anticipate voting on the hospital’s proposed comprehensive plan amendment, rezoning and special exception applications.
Four votes will be needed to approve the comp plan amendment.
