Venice Regional Bayfront Health's Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group is a C again, reflecting the minimal change in its scores on individual standards since November.
The hospital got a B a year ago but saw its grade drop to a C in the fall after three measures went from above average to below average: dangerous blood clots, doctors ordering medication through a computer and staff working together to prevent errors.
The latter measure improved to above average but the other two did not and neither did any of the other measures in which the hospital was rated below average in the prior report.
In particular, the hospital has been unable to move up from below average in seven categories for at least five reports: two patient care statistics — collapsed lungs and serious breathing problems — and five patient satisfaction measures, from surveys by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — communications with nurses, communications with doctors, responsiveness of hospital staff, communication about medicines and communication about discharge.
The hospital maintained high scores in infection control, four measures related to surgery, two related to error prevention, four related to safety and two others pertaining to staffing.
"Many of the rated categories remain similar to the Leapfrog Spring 2018 B grade and are as good as, or better than, national averages," a press release states. "For example, Venice Regional performs better than or the same as the national average on all infection categories, including MRSA, C. difficile, central line associated blood stream infections, catheter associated urinary tract infections and surgical site infections for colon surgery."
Regarding areas in which improvement is needed, the hospital said "we are continuing to make strides."
Specifically, a new electronic medical records system "will enable physicians to more consistently comply with computer order entry" when it goes live later this year, the release states.
"Physicians certified in critical care medicine manage or co-manage all critical care patients in the ICU," it states, addressing a continuing issue about ICU staffing.
"We continue to strengthen our bedside shift reporting, nurse leader and administrative team rounding, and educational programs to improve communication with patients."
Those measures were implemented more than a year ago but the data used in the Leapfrog report cover the period from April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2018.
Leapfrog, a national nonprofit organization, assessed 2,600 acute-care hospitals for hospital safety based on errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Of all hospitals graded, 32 percent got A’s, 26 percent got B’s, 36 percent got C’s, 6 percent got D’s and just under 1 percent were given F’s.
Grades are released in the spring and fall.
Other hospitals
Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Englewood Community Hospital kept their A streaks going in the latest grades.
Bayfront Health Punta Gorda’s grade improved from a D in the fall to a C, while Bayfront Health Port Charlotte got another C and Fawcett Memorial Hospital maintained a B.
Leapfrog grade: A
“In addition to receiving six straight A’s in Leapfrog’s hospital safety report cards, SMH is the only hospital in Florida to have consistently earned the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ highest five-star quality award since the rating system launched in 2016,” said a release Wednesday from SMH.
SMH was also named one of the world’s best hospitals in a global ranking compiled for the first time by Newsweek magazine, the release states.
“Our successive awards are a testament to the diligence of our entire team to put safety first,” said SMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Fiorica. “We are grateful for the recognition and proud to set the benchmark for quality care in our community.”
Leapfrog grade: A
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota once again earned an A grade, and this is the tenth consecutive time the hospital has earned the A rating, the hospital said in a statement Wednesday.
"Earning an 'A' rating ten times in a row is an accomplishment few hospitals have. This shows our entire team is committed to providing safe and compassionate care to every patient, every day. I thank them for their dedication to our community," said Doctors Hospital of Sarasota CEO Robert Meade.
Leapfrog grade: A
“Englewood Community Hospital is one of only 41 ‘Straight A’ hospitals in the United States to be awarded an ‘A’ every grading cycle since 2012,” according to a statement from the hospital Wednesday.
“Our leadership, physicians, and staff continue to keep our patients’ safety as a top priority, which is one of the many reasons we have earned our 14th consecutive ‘A’ for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group,” said Englewood Community Hospital’s new CEO Michael Ehrat. “Our team will continue to focus on improving the quality of care for each and every patient.”
A statement from Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, was also shared by the hospital.
“Hospitals that have earned an ‘A’ grade for every cycle of the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade are making patient safety the priority it needs to be in every acute-care hospital in the United States,” Binder said. “The leadership at these distinguished hospitals are committed to putting patients first, every minute of every day. Englewood Community Hospital’s continued focus in achieving an ‘A’ grade has exemplified the dedication required to provide safe care, which has in turn saved patient lives by preventing accidents, injuries, infections and errors.”
Staff Writer Andrea Praegitzer contributed to this story.
