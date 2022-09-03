VENICE — The nonprofit organization benefiting the Venice hospital and community for over 70 years will be ending along with ShorePoint Health Venice’s closure.
“It happened so quickly,” said Dick Fenstermaker, a past president of the Hospital Volunteers of Venice. “People came into work on Sunday and found out Monday.”
Not only were the hospital staff affected, but the volunteers that have dedicated time, and for some decades, to the hospital.
“There really was no hope for our organization,” said HVV President Diana Miracle.
Hospital Volunteers of Venice was established in 1951 to help both the hospital and greater Venice community. The group began even before the hospital started taking patients.
Through different hospital owners and name changes over the years, the volunteers always remained a constant.
Hundreds of volunteers aided various hospital services, including patient care, the information desk, office work, pharmacy aid, and transports.
“We were an organization that served that hospital,” Miracle said.
Apart from the services it helped, the group also raised money through the Korner Gift Shoppe in the hospital and the Elephant’s Trunk thrift store across the street.
Funds would be dispersed throughout the community from Osprey to Boca Grande and Englewood.
“A lot of it went to scholarships,” Fenstermaker said while mentioning the group has given out over $1 million worth of scholarships since the program started in the 1980s.
Every year, the organization gave out medical scholarships to locals and also gave money to organizations like the Loveland Center and Our Mother’s House.
“We did a lot in the community,” he said.
There was no denying the hospital volunteer’s impact on the community, which Fenstermaker said was huge.
“Volunteers that just loved what they did,” Fenstermaker said about the group.
Once the announcement came out about the hospital closing, the volunteer organization had to close with it.
“Everybody was totally unprepared for it,” Miracle said.
Like everyone else, the volunteers were shocked and sad.
“They’ve put a lot of money into the hospital recently and I think that is the mystery of it all to put that much money into something you knew you were going to get rid of,” Miracle said.
Eventually, the group will be legally dissolved and the funds it has will be dispersed. Fenstermaker said they have been talking about finding a good home for the scholarship program to continue since it was a big portion of what the volunteers did to give back to the community.
“You give all that loyalty to the hospital and then wham,” Fenstermaker said about the long term staff and volunteers.
